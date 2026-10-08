2027 In-State DL Joshua Lane Details First Game Day Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers recently played host to an in-state defensive lineman that the staff seems to really like.



The Vols finally got a chance to get the cross-state prospect on campus and things seemed to have went really well.

2027 Memphis Central (TN) DL Joshua Lane made the trip east for what was the first game day experience inside the iconic Neyland Stadium.

"It's my first time here," Lane told reporters.



"I heard the atmosphere was pretty great, so I had to come check it out, and I loved it."

The way the universe can work sometimes in bizarre, and Lane was taken back when he noticed things and they stuck with the in-state visitor so much, it would go on to be a couple of the brightest spots of the day.

Really, my name. My last name (Lane) was on a player's jersey (Dejuan Lane). It felt right seeing my name like yeah, okay. The crowd was hype." Lane said.

The Defensive Line

Tennessee defensive lineman Ethan Utley (17), Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate after Tennessee recovers a fumble from Auburn during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They are very versatile. You have some players playing inside and outside, and I feel like I could be a good fit for that," Lane explained.



Not only do the Vols rotate their guys across the front, it is very productive as the defensive front unit is among the nation's top in a few different catagories, including sack totals.

Clarence Kendrick, a Defensive Scouting Analyst has led the charge with communication since an offer from Tennessee football was extended back in September.

The in-state target will follow this visit up with an official visit to Rocky Top on November 7th, Kentucky week. This may potentially be the "Dark Mode" game. That will give Lane a few levels up of an experience compared to what was witnessed for Auburn.



Alabama will receive an official visit from the talented defensive lineman in November. Oklahoma State and Oregon were also mentioned among schools that should see Lane on their campus for an OV.

Much of this is new to Lane as his recruitment kind of just exploded, but the Memphis Clark senior has been more than ready. Just ask him how he feels.



"It's about time," Lane said with a smile as he broke every reporter into laughter.



"I love it (the current state of his recruitment). It's a dream for real, so I can't complain.

Lane is "hopeful" on making a potential decision in December. Once visits are wrapped up, there will be a camp discussion as the newly coveted defender has a very involved supporting cast that looks out for him in every phase of the recruiting process.

Tennessee definitely made wuite the first impression on Lane, but there is some stiff competition for this newly found target.

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