With Lane Kiffin coming to town, it won't take much to fire up Neyland Stadium, but one less injury will help. The Tennessee Volunteers fan base received an update regarding their QB room for this Saturday against the LSU Tigers. Tennessee expects to have George MacIntyre available against LSU on Saturday, but the Vols will wait until game time to decide who starts at quarterback. On3’s Pete Nakos reported Friday that MacIntyre was limited in practice this week and that Tennessee has prepared true freshman Faizon Brandon to start if needed.

MacIntyre injured his right knee and ankle in the third quarter of last week’s 22-7 win at Texas A&M. The sophomore briefly left the game before returning and finished 13-of-17 for 109 yards. He was absent from Tennessee’s initial SEC availability report for the LSU game.

It will be a game time decision on who will start.

Tennessee has a chance to send Lane Kiffin out of town with his 5th loss of the season and push the Vols one step closer to the playoffs. No matter who starts at quarterback, it will come down to how strong that Jim Knowles defense is, and that unit has been consistent all season.

Tennessee QB George MacIntyre will be available against LSU, sources tell @On3.



He's been limited in practice this week due to injury. The Vols will make a game-time decision on who starts at QB, as they’ve worked to get Faizon Brandon ready to start if needed.… https://t.co/UUi8V8QHMj pic.twitter.com/ljenyC6n3H — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 20, 2026

Tennessee Is 4-1 With George MacIntyre as Its Starter

MacIntyre made his first career start on Oct. 10 and led Tennessee to a 24-17 road win over Arkansas. He has started five straight games, a stretch that includes wins over Alabama, Kentucky, and Texas A&M. The Vols’ lone loss in that span came at South Carolina, 27-24. Tennessee enters Saturday 8-2 overall and 5-2 in SEC play.

Faizon Brandon Already Has Starting Experience

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Brandon opened the season as Tennessee’s starter and took the first snap in each of the Vols’ first five games. He left the Oct. 3 win over Auburn with an injury, and MacIntyre took over before making his first start the following week. Brandon returned to action against Kentucky on Nov. 7 before seeing a larger role at Texas A&M.

When MacIntyre went down in College Station, Brandon came in and threw a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end DaSaahn Brame in the fourth quarter. He also rushed for 36 yards. Through seven appearances this season, Brandon has thrown for 726 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception. He has added 195 yards and three scores on the ground.

The decision comes down to how much MacIntyre can give Tennessee after a limited week of practice. He has started every game since the Arkansas trip, while Brandon’s rushing ability gives the Vols another way to move the ball. Last week showed how quickly Tennessee can turn to the freshman and still get a touchdown drive out of him in the fourth quarter of an SEC road game.

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