2027 Indiana EDGE Jayce Brewer Talks Tennessee Football

One of the best prospects from Indiana took a trip down south to visit Tennessee football.

2027 Franklin Central (IN) EDGE Jayce Brewer taveled to Knoxville to consume a spring practice and deeper connect with the coaching staff.

"I have love for Tennessee. You know, it's a great campus, great atmosphere, I love the coaching staff. So, you know, it was good being back," Brewer said freshly off the visit.

"I got to see how Coach AJ (Andrew Jackson) coaches and stuff. His coaching style, you know, I like how he coaches, and I like the defense they run."

Relationship with Coach AJ (Andrew Jackson)

Tennessee Volunteers On SI

"Oh, it's great. You know, ever since he got hired, we've been talking and everything like that," Brewer mentioned.



The coaches have identified what they like in Brewer and have made it clear that they want him in the class. The staff was out to see the 2027 defender back in January.

"I feel like a priority to them," Brewer said.

Brewer loves the versatility that the Vols use on defense, as it would allow him to move around and attack the offense from various vantage points.



The newly added staff members on defense have opened a few doors as many of the defensive prospects know the history of the guys coming in and it is attractive.

The Vols are fighting for an official visit from Brewer, who already has three officials set.



Indiana April 24-26

Purdue June 5-7th

Michigan June 19th-21st

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