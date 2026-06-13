Tennessee Football Flips an Alabama Crimson Tide Commit

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially flipped one of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class, as they flipped arguably their top target on the defensive side of the football. The flip comes as the Vols continued to push for a linebacker who is not only a standout 2027 prospect but also a legacy recruit.

Kenneth Simon II Flips to Tennessee Football

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) celebrates after defeating Ensworth at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player that the Tennessee Volunteers have officially flipped is Kenneth Simon II, who was originally a Tennessee lean before later committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Vols. At the moment, there was no question that this was a major miss on the Vols' part, but there was no secret that they would continue to stand tall when it came to his recruitment, as they would consistently push to flip his commitment. Just because he committed to Alabama didn't mean the Vols would go away lightly, and in the end, he would flip to the Vols.

This is big news, as he is the son of former Tennessee linebacker Kevin Simon. He is also from teh same school as current Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver commit Kesean Bowman. Bowman is a fantastic player and is someone who can help his team win the state title in the state of Tennessee, but having a player like Simon II just adds to those chances.

As of now, Simon II is the No. 139 prospect in the nation, the No.10 linebacker in the country, and the No. 6 prospect in the state of Tennessee. This would mean that he is ranked as the second-best commit that the Vols have in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports composite rankings. This is very likely to be the case after an awesome season in the Volunteer State, and he is set for the biggest season of his high school career thus far.

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