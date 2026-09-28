2027 Mississippi State DB Commit Brandon "BJ" Allen Jr. Recaps Recent Visit with Tennessee Football

2027 Westlake (GA) DB Brandon "BJ" Allen Jr. was in Knoxville as the Tennessee Volunteers welcomed the Texas Longhorns to a checkered Neyland Stadium.

The Vols have been active with Allen Jr. for a lengthy period of time, really picking the heat up after a commitment.



Yes, the Westlake senior is currently committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, however, the pursuit from Tennessee has not wavered.

Allen Jr. committed to the Bulldogs on Sept. 29, 2025, but did give the Vols as official visit over the summer.



Fast-forward a few months and the Peach State product found himself on Rocky Top, once again.

Vols on SI caught up with Allen Jr. to breakdown the visit.

Mississippi State Bulldog Commit Experiences Neyland Stadium

University of Tennessee cheerleaders keep fans cheering during pregame ceremonies inside a checkered Neyland Stadium before the college football game between Tennessee and Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's my first game visit. I never had experienced Neyland, but I mean, it's a great experience. It's the loudest game I've been to, so, great experience," Allen Jr. said.

Takeaway From Defensive Backs

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) takes down Texas running back Raleek Brown (0) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The takeaway is they ain't let them get nothing. Defensive backs was just strapping all day. My boy Ty Redmond was doing good, Kayin Lee with the pick; two Georgia guys, so I always look at that," Allen Jr. explained.

As mentioned above, Allen Jr. took an official visit to Tennessee after being committed to Mississippi State, and if you are wondering if the visit was random, Allen Jr. explains how the approach has been with the Vols.

"Tennessee stayed pushing, they push heavy. They are the only school pushing as heavy, so I respect that. So, I come down here and show love to them, and they show love. Still in considerations. It's hard to turn down Tennessee."

Does this mean a potential flip is coming? Not neccesarily, but nothing is ruled out. There is a long time until signing day and Allen Jr. knows that, and understands that it is best to not rush things.

"I'm just going to take it day-by-day, weigh my options to find the best option for me to go to the league."

The Westlake (GA) standout will go back to Mississippi State when the Bulldogs play Oklahoma, but there is another trip planned to see Tennessee football. Allen Jr. will be back when LSU comes to town.

Anthony Poindexter

Anthony Poindexter | On3 on MSN

Coach Poindexter has led the charge with Allen Jr. and has done well in making the committed defender feel like a priority.



"As soon as I came down here, I felt like a priority and that was the biggest thing for me. Especially because I picked up the offer late. I ain;t really have contact with Coach Jones like I have everybody else, so that was a big thing," Allen Jr. detailed.

Although, there is no exact timetable for a final decision, the next couple of visits for the Georgia native will be very crucial for both Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.