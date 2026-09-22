Everything Anthony Poindexter Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a massive game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. In the build-up, many different coaches will speak to the media, which is exactly what happened for the Vols, as Anthony Poindexter, the team's safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, spoke with the media. Here is everything he said.

Anthony Poindexter on Arch Manning

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, first off, he’s experienced. He’s got high-end talent. He can run, he can throw. Really talented player. And obviously, with the receivers they have, he’s got real targets, tight ends, running backs. So, that’ll be a big challenge. I think this will be the first week our secondary will be challenged on the vertical ball. So we are getting ready to play,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on Where Tennessee is at in Their Depth at Safety

Tennessee defensive back Tim Merritt (25) and Tennessee defensive back Dylan Lewis (24) push Kennesaw State quarterback Rickie Collins (1) out of bounds during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We doing things to try to build depth, moving some pieces around a little bit. But we just got to keep bringing the young players along. Guys that have been in the room, they just got to keep coming along so we can have that depth. It’s a long season, so we know injuries are going to happen. We just got to keep building it through practice," Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on If He Has Ever Told His Players to Ignore the Last Name on Someone Else's Uniform

Fans celebrate with Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) after the team's defeat of Ohio State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I can’t say that per se. But it’s like it’s just another game. And the kids got to understand, yes, he’s got talent and he’s a quarterback. But he and his uncle, he and his dad, he’s Arch. I know he feels that way. And you watch the tape, the tape speaks for his play. And he’s a great player. So he’ll be a challenge. And I hope we have guys up to it,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on How Different Practice Reps are to Game Reps

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, it starts with practice and watching them and seeing that they know what they’re doing, making the calls, how comfortable they are in this environment. And then, look, sometimes you just got to roll on faith, man. My coach rolled on faith when he first put me in. But, it was through what I was doing in practice. And I watch what they do in practice. And once I feel comfortable doing it in practice the right way, they’re going to get in the game,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on Red Zone Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Like Coach Knowles aways says, give us an inch and we’ll defend it. So, I think our kids create that mentality. We don’t want people to score touchdowns on us. So it’s the mentality once you get down to the red zone. Obviously, you don’t want to get it to the red zone. But when you get down there, you’re trying to hold them to a field goal or no points,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on Qua Moss

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) celebrates a turnover during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We all can improve as players each week. You know, you watch the tape, but you watch Qua Moss play— he’s just a football player, man. He plays with energy. He plays with passion. He’s tough. He is all over the field. He don’t have no regard for his body. So just as a football fan myself, you’re watching him play like this kid knows how to play football. And that’s the way you want people to play football," Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas State Bobcats linebacker Treylin Payne (29) during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“What don’t stand out about them? No, they got a fantastic group. They got length. They got speed. They’re fluid in their movements. They got the whole route tree (that) they can run against you. And they’re comfortable with their quarterback. When you watch them on tape, they look like a real operation, so it’ll be a challenge,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on Dejuan Lane

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, you know, obviously I was with him. I’ve been with him. I’ve recruited him. To watch his growth, it’s been, I guess I’m happy to see how he’s growing. Coming down here, he took his bumps and bruises the last two years. And finally, I think he’s starting to understand the system. It’s his second year in the system. He understands me and what I want from him. And he’s getting to the game, and he’s just playing with better pace and better patience. And he’s actually just doing what the defense is asking him to do. So, I’m proud of how he’s playing, and hopefully he continues to play this way,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on TJ Metcalf and the Rest of the Guys Having Big Games Under Their Belt Already

Tennessee safety TJ Metcalf (1) catches the ball at a Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tenn., on Aug. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think. But you look at all our guys in the secondary, all the starters, they all have played in the games. So it ain’t going to be a big game shock to them. It’s just, like we say, it’s the next game on the schedule. And you just got to play the opponent that you face on Saturday and play to your best and try to win the game.”

Anthony Poindexter on Tevis Metcalf

Tennessee defensive back Tevis Metcalf (20) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it’s been great to see his growth from the time he got here to where he is at now. He really flashing in games. And he does give us some flexibility with him to move him around a little bit. He’s a smart kid. So like we said, we’re just trying to figure out what we got and who we can use and where we can use him,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on What He is Most Curious to Learn About Tennessee's Secondary vs. Texas

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) with a belt after a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Like, knock on wood, just so far in three games, the ball really ain’t flying over our head. You know, as a secondary coach, the fastest way to score points is the deep ball. So you just got to play good defense. At the same time, you don’t want your kids playing scared either. We want to attack. We want to be aggressive, which our kids have been doing, and just play within the scheme. So, yeah, they will challenge us because they got more vertical throws in their offense than the three teams we’ve been playing so far. But we’re just going to do our job and try to keep the ball in front,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on if He Meant Pass Coverage or Run Support

Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) is sacked by Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It’s in all. It depends on the defensive call. Whether we’re in the run support in the secondary or we’re not in the run support. But we want to play a tough brand of football, an old-school brand: tackle hard, play hard, and that’s just in everything. So whether it’s being in coverage or being in the run fit, we just want to play hard,” Poindexter said.

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