2027 WR Eric McFarland Attends Tennessee Football Spring Practice

2027 IMG (FL) wide receiver Eric McFarland III made his way to Rocky Top to take in a spring visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.



McFarland is originally from Las Vegas (NV) but attends high school in the Sunshine State.

The top end wide receiver caught up with reporters following the visit to discuss his time in Knoxville.

"Really, I enjoyed everything. Just being at the practice, seeing how the coaches go about their day, and the in and outs, McFarland said.

Kelsey Pope

Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope during the first day of Tennessee football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Kns Tennessee Football Practice | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I just love it how he is 100% transparent. I love the realness out of him, and him just keeping it 100% real on how he feels I can fit into the offense," McFarland explained.

This was the Vegas native's first trip to the university and it did not disappoint.



"It really just shocked me, really. I really didn't know what to look for when I was coming up here, but it changed my perspective in a good way. Just seeing what the culture is up here. They was high on my list before (the visit) now, just me being able talk to him (Kelsey Pope), getting to meet Coach Heup (Josh Heupel)," the junior wideout said.

The IMG Academy student-athlete shared the knowledge that he already has relationships with two current Vol receivers. TK Keys and Tyreek King, so needless to say, it would not be hard to transition into the Kelsey Popes position group for McFarland.

It is unclear at the moment if the Vols will get an official visit from McFarland, but a future announcement of OVs should be coming soon based on a subtle hint by the rising senior.

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