Tennessee Football Makes Positive Moves with 2028 In-State DB Jermaine Cobbins

2028 Springfield (TN) DB Jermaine Cobbins was on campus last week to take in practice and connect deeper with the new additions to the defensive staff of Tennessee football.

Cobbins is already ranked as the No. 1 defensive back in the state and No. 2 overall in the early rankings of 247sports.

Reporters spoke with the in-state talent to review the day spent in Knoxville.

"I enjoyed how practice was, how the coaches were coaching, talking to Coach Heupel and Coach Poindexter, having a great time," Cobbins told the media.

The Vols have played a role in the recruitment of Cobbins for a while now, but with recent changes, the heat has turned up a good bit as well. Anthony Poindexter made his way to Knoxville from Penn State not too long ago, and has prioritized building a relationship with the Springfield student-athlete since arriving on Rocky Top.



Poindexter is the Co-Defensive Coordinator as well as the Secondary Coach as well, meaning he would be very hands-on with Cobbins.

"I like how he (Coach Poindexter) just keeps it, he's blunt with it. He will tell me what I need to work on, what I need to fix, a lot of stuff that will help me out throughout my process," Cobbins explains.

The sophomore defender would continue to rave about the staff as he detailed why he is fond of Josh Heupel.

"I like how he is a player's coach, you know. He's out there coaching a lot. He's working, not just being the head coach, he's also helping coach every position."

Cobbins has an impressive build, which is going to allow him to play either corner or safety, depending on what formation the defense is in at the time. Being that versatile will keep the athletic ability at an insane height, as well as make it easier to touch the field early.

A few things stood out to the coveted defender from West Tennessee has Cobbins was glued to the DBs.



"The intensity of how they run their reps, you know. It's all fast-paced, nothing slow. In and out of the breaks, it was just great, hip-flips and all," Cobbins tells Vols on SI.

The culture and atmosphere of Knoxville trigger the radar for Cobbins.



With more spring visits on the horizon, the 2028 target says he will, "for sure," be back in the fall for a gameday visit. "They're at the top of my list, right now," Cobbins uttered. "You know, I like Tennessee a lot. They always treat me right every time I come up here, and the great atmosphere."

The visit as a whole really propelled Tennessee for Cobbins as the Vols were able to makeup for some lost time and cover relationship ground, a big part of that being on the shoulders of Coach Poindexter.

"It's all about finding the place that is like home," said Cobbins as he was accompanied by his parents along with his two younger brothers.



Family is important to Cobbins, so it makes sense to search for the home-like feel from a school.



There is a good distance to go before a decision will be made, but the Vols have repositioned themselves with the state's best sophomore defensive back.



The battle coming down the line will be anything but easy as many heavy hitters will fight until pen hits the paper on a future signing day.

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