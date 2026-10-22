2028 DB Brendon Davis Talks About His Tennessee Football Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted plenty of great prospects on the recruiting trail over the weekend, as they played against the Alabama Crimson Tide in what appeared to be one of the best games of the season for the Vols on both sides of the ball.

One of the recruits who the Vols hosted is Brendon Davis. Davis is a defensive back from the state of Georgia, and he currently plays for the defending national champions, Buford High School. Davis is a class of 2028 prospect who holds offers from many teams, including Arkansas, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, and many more.

Following the game, Davis spoke with Vols on SI to detail how his visit went. Here is what he had to say.

Brendon Davis Recpas His Tennessee Visit

"I had a great time on my visit; the environment in Knoxville is truly different," Davis said.

The atmosphere being "different" is a common statement that has been made by talented prospects. In fact, one could argue that there isn't a single game that will show an atmosphere that is comparable to the Alabama vs. Tennessee game, especially when the game is inside Neyland Stadium.

One good thing that the Vols make sure of is that their staff will welcome the recruits, and they are going to connect with the prospects. For Davis, there were multiple members of the staff he had the chance to connect with. Here is who he communicated with on his visit to Neyland Stadium.

"I talked most with Coach Jones and Coach Zdebski, and both went well. I talk to them pretty frequently," Davis said.

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Tennessee @CoachdjCheetah @Coach_Davis22 pic.twitter.com/Ofv8oWdQef — Brendon Davis (@_brendondavis2) April 19, 2026

The talented prospect from Buford High School has his sight set on building more with his relationships that has already been built, which includes the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is what he had to say.

"Right now I just want to continue to build relationships with these coaches and ultimately choose the best school for me and my future," Davis said.

The Buford High School football star has been targeted by many different schools, so it remained unknown whether he would be visiting the Vols again, which he confirmed. Here is what he had to say about his future Tennessee visit plans.

"I do plan on being back very soon; I just don’t have a certain date yet," Davis said.

One of the bigger steps coming up is committing and/or cutting schools. However, there is still some time before that becomes a reality for Davis, who isn't looking to do either right now.

2028 corner Brendon Davis going through drill work at Buford Pro Day @_brendondavis2



One of the top defenders on the roster, with a host of P4 offers @buford_football pic.twitter.com/Xisf6TH6Ve — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 14, 2026

"I don’t really have a set date for committing or cutting schools at the moment," Davis said.

One of the biggest things that the Vols will have going for them is official visits. There are many different prospects who have already labeled it as "likely" that they will officially visit the Vols. Most recently, Davis did the same.

"As of right now, it’s very likely I love it there," Davis said.

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