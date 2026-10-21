2028 In-State Target Dion Edwards Recaps His Tennessee Football Game Day Visit

Neyland Stadium was a hotspot for many recruits over the weekend, as the Tennessee Volunteers played against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

There were many key targets on the list, including Dion Edwards, who is an athlete in the state of Tennessee, as he plays high school football for the Tyner Rams in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Tennessee has been recruiting the standout prospect as a defensive back, and he is by far one of the better players in the entire state, which makes him even more of a target for the Vols, who want to keep the in-state talent home.

Following the visit, Edwards caught up with Vols on SI to detail his "great visit." Here is what he had to say.

Dion Edwards Recpas His Visit to Tennessee

Dion Edwards getting last pregame words from Coach Dameian Suttles. | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

"My visit to Tennessee was great overall. From the moment I got on campus, I really enjoyed the atmosphere and the energy surrounding the program. You can tell that football means a lot to the people there. The fans are passionate, the environment is exciting, and it’s definitely the type of atmosphere you dream about playing in as a young athlete. One thing that stood out to me was how welcoming everyone was. I enjoyed getting a chance to see the program up close again on a different day to see that it is a real experience, the game-day atmosphere, and get a better understanding of what Tennessee has to offer. It was a great experience for me, and I definitely left with a positive impression of the program," Edwards said.

Edwards is no stranger when it comes to the Tennessee program. In fact, it appears that he is one of the in-state targets that Josh Heupel and his staff would like to land in the class of 2028.

Edwards has been on campus multiple times, including multiple times this season. With that being said, he has had the opportunity to build a relationship with many members of the staff. Following the game, Edwards detailed which coaches he had the chance to connect with during this visit.

"I had some good conversations with Coach Heup, Coach Knowles, and Coach Poindexter while I was there. We talked about football, my development as a player, and what they look for in guys they bring into their program. For me, building relationships with coaches is one of the biggest parts of this whole recruiting process. I want to be somewhere that the coaches believe in me not just as a football player but as a person. I want to know that they have a plan for my development and that I can trust the people who are going to be coaching me. I enjoyed the conversations I had at Tennessee, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build those relationships and getting to know the staff even better," Edwards said.

The Tyner High School star isn't only a recruit, but he is a standout high school football player with goals in mind.

None are bigger than winning Tyner a state championship this season.

2028 four-star Tyner Academy (TN) ATH Dion Edwards (@dee5ive05) with the go-ahead score



Halftime

Red Bank 14

Tyner 21 pic.twitter.com/3TLFoXIAJ5 — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) September 5, 2026

This is something that he detailed as a goal, while also discussing what's next for him on the recruiting trail.

"Right now, my biggest focus is winning a state championship, continuing to get better as a football player and taking advantage of every opportunity that comes my way. I’m enjoying the recruiting process, but I’m also making sure I stay focused on the things I can control like my work ethic, my academics, and my performance on the field. As far as recruiting goes, I want to continue building relationships with the schools showing interest in me and hopefully get opportunities to visit more campuses. I want to see different programs for myself, meet the coaches, and understand how I would fit into what they’re building. I’m not just looking at the biggest names. I’m looking for the best overall opportunity for me as a player, a student, and a person," Edwards said.

It's no secret that he is one of the more coveted recruits in the nation, as he holds a ton of offers all over the country. He has offers from the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, and Oregon, with his most recent offer coming from the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

This means that his options for visiting schools are wide open, as there are plenty of programs fighting to get him on campus. As for the Vols, they have hosted him twice this season, but will they get the luxury of having him on campus again?

2028 Tyner Academy (TN) ATH Dion Edwards (@dee5ive05) on the reception and touchdown run



Q2 | 4:49

McMinn County 0

Tyner 14@StephenHargis @ChadSimmons_ @ScenicCitySprts pic.twitter.com/fFWwtKiAif — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) August 14, 2026

"Well, this was my second time this season being on Rocky Top this season, but I would like to get back to Tennessee if I do not have any other schools to visit. I enjoyed my experience there, and I do every time! I don’t have an exact date set right now, but Tennessee is somewhere I would be interested in visiting again if the opportunity presents itself," Edwards said.

As mentioned earlier, there are plenty of schools that have already started catching the Tyner prospect's attention. While some prospects have already started to commit to programs in the class of 2028, Edwards isn't looking to rush a decision.

"As of right now, I don’t have a specific commitment date set. I’m still going through the recruiting process, learning about different schools, and building relationships with coaches. I understand that making a college decision is a big deal because it’s going to impact more than just football. I want to make sure that when I do make that decision, I’m completely comfortable with the school, the coaching staff, the academic opportunities, and the direction of the program. Eventually, I will start narrowing things down as I get a better understanding of which schools are the best fit for me. But right now, I’m keeping my options open and letting everything play out. When the time comes to make a decision, I want to know that I did my homework and made the best choice for my future," Edwards said.

While every recruiting stage is key, one could argue that none is bigger than the official visit stage, outside of committing. This will begin during the spring of 2027 for Edwards.

As for the Vols, they have a good shot at being one of the teams that he officially visits.

"I would say Tennessee is definitely a school I would consider taking an official visit to. My experiences there have been positive, and I would love the opportunity to get back and spend more time learning about the program. For me, an official visit is important because you get to see things from a different perspective. You get more time with the coaching staff, an opportunity to be around the players, and a better understanding of what everyday life would look like if you attended that school. Tennessee has a lot of things that interest me, especially the atmosphere, the fan support, and the opportunity to compete at a high level. I still have a lot to learn throughout this process, but I definitely wouldn’t rule Tennessee out when it comes to taking an official visit. At the end of the day, I want to go somewhere that genuinely wants me, believes in my abilities, and has a plan to help me reach my goals both on and off the field," Edwards said.

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