2028 Four-Star DB Zion "Ziggy" Dobson Recaps Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have always histrorically recruited the Carolinas very well. The area still produces heavily for the Vols even to this day as it is one of the three main recruiting bases for the Big Orange.



Last weekend, one of the top defensive backs from North Carolina found himself inside of a checkered Neyland Stadium.

2028 four-star East Forsyth (NC) DB Zion "Ziggy" Dobson was in attendance as Texas squeeked by Tennessee 20-17.



Vols on SI caught up with Dobson following the visit to detail his trip to Rocky Top.

Details From The Visit

Smokey flexing inside Neyland Stadium | @MusicCityBowl

"It was a great visit," Dobson told Vols on SI.



"I really enjoyed getting around the coaches, players, and seeing everything Tennessee has to offer. The atmosphere was crazy. Rocky Top has one of the best atmospheres I've ever experienced. The fans were hype."

Connected With Coaches

Anthony Poindexter | UT Athletics

Dobson was able to connect with not just one coach, but three. Four, if you count the interaction with Josh Heupel, the head coach of the Tennessee football team.



"I got to talk with Coach Pointdexter, Coach Zdebski, Coach Robinson and others. The main message was just that they were glad I was able to make the visit, and that they want to continue building this relationship," Dobson said.

The North Carolina native also paid close attention to the defensive backs throughout the day, and Kayin Lee made that an easy task for everyone in the visitor box, as Lee would go up and pick a pass while guarding Texas WR Cam Coleman.



"Just how physical and competitive they were. They play with a lot of confidence, and you can tell they really enjoy playing together. It (the pick) was crazy. The whole place was going wild. Seeing a DB make a play like that in that environment was definitely one of the highlights of the visit," Dobson explained.

The talented visitor also noted that they play a rotation of guys, rather they are young or veterans of the team, offering a chance to play early if everything goes well.

"Definitely. As a young player, you want to go somewhere where you know you’ll have an opportunity to compete and earn your reps. That definitely stands out to me."

Tennessee most certainly impressed Dobson, and even though it is early in the process, the Vols have cemented themselves as a school that the four-star defender is interested in and is eager to continue building a relationship with the staff.



Dobson may not find himself back on Rocky Top this year, but "I could definitely see myself back in the future."

What's next for Dobson? More fall visits are ahead.

October 3 - South Carolina

October 17 - Virginia Tech

October 31 - Florida State

November 7 - LSU

November 14 - Georgia

November 21 - Notre Dame

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