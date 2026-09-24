2030 ATH Andres Jeffrey Details Tennessee Football Offer After Recent Visit

Last weekend, 2028 Gainesville (GA) ATH Andres Jeffrey traveled north to experience a first visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.



By the time Sunday came to an end, Jeffrey had completed the game day visit, and had received an offer from the Vols. Pretty solid weekend for the fast-rising freshman.

Vols on SI recently caught up with the Gainesville Red Elephant to recap the visit and see what the offer meant.

"It (visit) was a great experience. I honestly felt comfortable there, almost like I was at home. I really liked that we got the chance to talk with some of the players, take pictures with them, and spend time with the coaches. The coaches actually took time to get to know us and let us tell them about ourselves, so that meant a lot," Jeffrey said.

Although Jeffrey has a bit of a tie-in to Tennessee, this was the first game day visit for the freshman athlete. We will discuss the UT connections later, but the visit did not disappoint.

"Yes, this was my first gameday experience in Knoxville. I expected it to be a nice and welcoming environment, but actually being there and experiencing everything for myself was even better. I felt welcomed from the time I got there," Jeffrey explained.

For a young, first-time visitor, it had to mean a lot to be engages with everyone and be included. In often time, it is different. The young guys will be lucky if they speak to more than one coach and their visit host.



"What stood out the most was really the people. Everybody was nice and respectful, and I never felt out of place. The way people treated me and made me feel welcomed definitely stood out."

The Peach State product made his rounds and was able to engage with several staffers and it left Jeffrey feeling calm, as if everything was natural.



"I really can’t point to just one coach because they were all engaging with me. I liked that they included me in the conversations and made an effort to get to know me. I felt comfortable talking with them, and it didn’t feel forced," Jeffrey told Vols on SI.

"The biggest message was to keep working. They want me to continue developing, getting better, and doing what I’ve been doing. That stuck with me because I know an offer doesn’t mean the work stops. It makes me want to work even harder."

On top of all of this, Jeffrey received an offer from Tennessee football. The news was shared by the newly offered prospect via X. This was quite the experience for the young man.

"It (getting offered) felt amazing. I’ve only been playing football for about two years, so honestly, all of this is still very new to me. I’m grateful for every opportunity I’m getting, and I don’t take any of it for granted. I’m dedicated to the game, and I know I still have a lot to learn and a lot of room to grow. Getting an offer from Tennessee just motivates me even more to keep working, keep getting better, and see how far I can take this," Jeffrey explained.

The program on Rocky Top definitely has the attention of this Georgia native, and believe it or not, there is somewhat of a web connection to Tennessee.

Tennessee Connection

Alexander "AJ" Johnson | 247Sports

Andres Jeffrey is a freshman as Gainesville (GA) High School. Former Vol and NFL linebacker Alex "AJ" Johnson is an Athletic Hall of Famer in the Red Elephants' community. How does that tie in to Jeffrey?

"I’d like to keep learning more about Tennessee. My mom childhood friend (AJ Johnson) went to Tennessee, so it would be nice to keep that going. I really liked the people, the environment, and the energy from the fans. The fan support is crazy too. As soon as I posted the offer on Twitter, Tennessee fans were showing me so much love and were really hyped for me. That was cool to see because you can tell how passionate they are about their program and their players. After experiencing everything for myself Tennessee is definitely a place I’d like to know more about," Jeffrey detailed.

Safe to say that this Georgia based prospect will be back, and probably a few times.



It is worth noting that current Tennessee football linebacker Jeremiah Telander is also a former Gainesville (GA) standout.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.