2028 OT Jakai Bickham Details Offer After Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers welcomed well over 40 visitors to Rocky Top as the Vols squared off with the Longhorns. Quite a few received offers before the weekend was over. The same applies to the featured athlete.

2028 Columbia (GA) OT Jakai Bickham made the journey to Knoxville to take a closer look at Tennessee football.

"The overall visit was amazing," Bickham told Vols on SI.



"The atmosphere was amazing. It was the loudest, biggest crowd I've ever seen. It was my first trip to Knoxville and it exceeded my expectations."

Bickham was able to connect with quite a few coaches, including the head man himself, Josh Heupel.



"I spoke with all of the o-line coaches and talked to the head coach," Bickham said.



Glen Elarbee and Kevin Pendleton do a fantastic job at recruiting guys as an entire staff versus letting one coach take the helm. Although it can many may be a divide and conquer type, but having the staff as a whole invest time in you can really make you feel like a priority.



The offensive line unit impressed the Peach State product as well.

"What stood out to me about the offensive line was their swagger, especially number 70 (David Sanders Jr.) when he had his grills in. You know what they say, 'look good, play good.' When you feel good, you do good and he did just that."

Bickham was extended an offer, and it left a mark on the Georgia native.



"When they (Tennessee) offered, my initial thought was, wow. I can't believe I made it this far in life to receive an offer from one of my dream schools," Bickham confided with Vols on SI.

This will not be the last of Bickham being in Knoxville, and the communication should sustain.



"I definitely plan on visiting again for an OV and a game day," Bickham said.



"This week (Oct. 3), I will be deciding between FSU and Mississippi State."

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle holds double digit offers with a list that features schools such as; Florida State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and others.

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