2028 Four-Star OL Nation Farmer Talks Dark Mode Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers recently defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 34-6 in front of many prospective athletes. Some being committed to the Vols, and some being targets.



The visitors in attendance were able to experience Dark Mode on Rocky Top that even offered a pregame light show

2028 four-star IMG Academy OL Nation Farmer made his way back to Knoxville to get a closer look at the Vols.

"It was crazy," Farmer said of the visit.



"It was crazy loud. It felt like an unreal moment. I am truly blessed to have this opportunity to come here and watch a game; to experience Tennessee football. It was fun to be here."

Farmer credited communication to helping the Vols be a real contender for his services.



Coach Glen Elarbee stopped by to check in on Farmer during the bye-week to truly drive home that he has been prioritized by the staff.

"They (Tennessee) have been communicating ever since I went to the camp (in the summer) and got offered. I really appreciate that," Farmer said.



Farmer would continue, " I'm a priority for them, a top guy for them (in the 2028 cycle). They believe they can develop me really far (in progression)."

With no clear indication where the Vols sit with Farmer, exactly, but it was stated, "they are really high."

It is unclear when a commitment could take place as it could be early in 2027 around February or March, but it could also be after OVs are complete. Farmer did elude to the fact that another trip to Knoxville is more than likely to happen before any major announcement is made.

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Glen Elarbee

Tennessee offensive lineman coach Glen Elarbee during a Tennessee football fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Elarbee may be the most vital piece to this puzzle as the offensive line coach has taken the reigns in this recruitment, but it seems to be working for Farmer.

"He's a great guy. I love that guy, man. The conversations we have, he just came to my school last week. We had a great conversation on what I can get better with and he'll help me develop."

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