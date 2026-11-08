Tennessee Volunteers Made a Statement In the Win vs. Kentucky

Tennessee gave the College Football Playoff committee plenty to think about Saturday. The No. 13 Volunteers beat No. 6 Kentucky 34–6, giving them their second win over a team ranked in the top six at the time of the game. Both wins came by double digits.

The first came against Alabama. Tennessee beat the Crimson Tide 26–10 when Alabama was ranked No. 6. Yet the latest CFP rankings put Alabama fifth and Tennessee 13th. That’s an eight-spot gap in favor of a team the Vols beat by 16 points. At this point, they won't jump Alabama, as Alabama is coming off A 31–13 win on the road at LSU.

Five teams ranked ahead of Tennessee in the playoff poll lost. Previously ranked No. 1 Miami lost their first game of the season at Notre Dame, without Malachi Toney. Ole Miss got obliterated by Georgia at home. Ohio State suffered its third loss of the season in a double-digit loss to Oregon. BYU lost on the road at Utah, for their second loss of the season. Of course, the Wildcats also lost in the game against the Volunteers.

Now Tennessee has a 28-point win over Kentucky to add to its resume. If that doesn’t get the Vols into the top 10 this week, it’s fair to ask what would.

Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Best Wins Should Carry More Weight

The Vols have two losses, and both count. They lost close games to Texas and South Carolina. But if the committee is going to weigh those results heavily, it should give Tennessee’s best wins the same scrutiny.

Head-to-head results are one part of a full resume. Still, an eight-spot gap is hard to square with what happened on the field. Tennessee held Alabama to 10 points and won by more than two touchdowns. Then it held Kentucky to six points and won by four touchdowns.

That’s what makes the next rankings so interesting. The committee already had the Alabama result when it put Tennessee at No. 13. Now it has another decisive win to consider, this time against a team it ranked sixth. The Vols have earned a spot in the top 10.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee has the most wins over Top 6 opponents IN THE COUNTRY.



The Vols account for 34% of all wins over current Top 6 teams.



NO ONE has a better resume against ELITE competition. pic.twitter.com/IgQU79JPcd — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) November 8, 2026

Tennessee Still Has Three Games to Make Its Case

The Vols travel to Texas A&M next, then return home to face LSU before closing the regular season against rival Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The LSU matchup may be the hardest of the three to read. The Tigers are coming off a blowout loss to Alabama and now have three losses in a season that began with high expectations and plenty of attention surrounding Lane Kiffin. How LSU responds could tell us a lot about the team Tennessee will see in Knoxville. For now, the focus shifts to the next CFP rankings. Tennessee still has work to do over the final three weeks. But the committee can judge what the Vols have already done. They’ve beaten Alabama and Kentucky by a combined 44 points. That résumé belongs in the top 10.

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