2028 In-State TE Braxton Rein Talks Recruiting, Tennessee Football, and More
The Tennessee Volunteers usually attack the in-state as much as possible and one particular school in Chattanooga has prioritized as they continue to pump out athletes, some of which are using the school as a mid-stop between Canada and nationally recruiting attention.
The Vols currently have a couple of athletes from Baylor School (Tenn.) in Amari Jefferson (Alabama transfer) and Joakim Dodson. Jefferson and Dodson both are wide receivers.
Currently the Vols have a pair of 2026 commits from Baylor as OL Gabe Osenda and DB Jamyan Theodore are slated to be in Knoxville very soon. This doesn't include their 2027 teammate and No. 1 in-state, if not overall target David Gabriel Georges.
Earlier this month another offer from Tennessee was extended to a Baylor Red Raider.
2028 TE Braxton Rein has been collecting offers left and right during the month of October.
Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Alabama have all expressed interest.
It is worth noting that both Rivals and 247sports have Rein as a projected EDGE, so it will be something to monitor to see exactly how the school are recruiting the talented sophomore.
Last Friday (Oct. 17), Rein caught up with Vols on SI to discuss the recent wave in the recruitment and to discuss the Tennessee offer.
Post Game
"It's (the recruitment) been good. I'm really blessed and honored to be in the position that I'm in. Kimery (Baylor HC), the coaching staff, and my friends and family, they've just been doing a great job of getting me to the right place, around the right people, and I'm just forever grateful." Rein said.
At 6-foot-6, and roughly 230-pounds, it is easy to see the instant appeal with Rein as those are elite high school caliber numbers for a sophomore. How has the young student-athlete embraced the process so far?
"Um, it's definitely different. I mean, not everyone is blessed to have the offers this early. It is a blessing, but I've still got a long way to go. I'm just so honored that all of these coaches are offering me. It shows they are putting their trust and belief in me, and that's just the best feeling."
October 10, 2025, the in-state Tennessee Volunteers would extend an offer to Rein, which he announced via X/Twitter.
"Ohhh yeah, that was nice, because everybody talks about Tennessee. I'm getting up to a game on November 1 against Oklahoma. I'm ready to see if it's as advertised. They talk a big game, so I'm excited to get up there."
The in-state product admits he tries to catch them playing as much as he can to evaluate the schematics of the Volunteer offense.
"I like how they are starting to use the 13 personnel, so they use more tight ends. So, that mean potential playing time early. The tight end right now (Miles Kitselman) is a dog! I like how they use him. It's kind of like how we (Baylor) use our tight ends. It's not like the main target (read), but when you get your chances, you get your chances," Rein said.
As far as how the Baylor student-athlete would translate to a TE, Rein was quick to note some comparable traits.
I mean, I feel like I can do it all. I feel like I can block and catch. I've still got a while to improve. I'm nowhere near what I think I should be."
Most Important
Although the train just got rolling, the skilled 10th-grader already has his mind on a few important things coming down the line.
"My number 1 thing is the coaching. I want to know if the coach is going to be there all four years. You don't want to go to a school (but nothing is for certain in college football- Rein), but coaching staff is number 1, and then how I fit into the program, and the college life. Like, can I see myself living at that school for the next three to four years?"
Rein will be taking some fall visits to get an early look at some programs and experience their gameday atmosphere.
Projected Visit Schedule
November 1- Oklahoma at Tennessee
November 15- Florida at Ole Miss OR Texas at Georgia
November 29- Clemson at South Carolina
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins on Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer on Twitter: @JSGreer731