2027 Tennessee Priority RB Talks Recruitment Following Three Touchdown Performance
Baylor School of Chattanooga (TN.) welcomes the visitors of Santaluces to start the 2025 season.
The Red Raiders would go one to win big by a score of 56-17. The team was clicking on all cylinders for the majority of the game.
Junior running back David Gabriel Georges was effective in the run game, scoring three times. Georges even got involved in the passing game.
The electric playmaker will have plenty of opportunities to produce highlight caliber plays as Georges will be the featured back unlike last year when he split carries with now Ole Miss freshman Shekai Mills-Knight.
Georges is not only one of the top backs in his class; it is arguable that he would be a top in any class. Holding offers from over 30 schools; there was a group of schools that quickly engaged the talented prospect on the first date without restriction. The Baylor stand out was awaken after 12AM.
"It was crazy," Georges said with a subtle laugh. "At midnight, my phone started ringing. It was pretty funny; it woke me up. It was fun talking to coaches, (getting) to know knew people. It was great. I've been talking a lot to Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and Syracuse. They take the time call me and everything, so I really appreciate that."
That is also a tough portion of the recruiting process. Having a busy schedule can make communication difficult.
"I do my best to respond to them, because school has started, so kind of been busy," Georges said.
Georges would late note that Notre Dame and Cincinatti are also in frequent contact as well.
Tennessee's running back coach De'Rail Sims has done any amazing job engaging the in-state target, and that relationship has continued to grow over time, and could be very vital coming down the stretch.
"I like him (De'Rail Sims) a lot," Georges said. "I'm planning to go on a visit with Gabe (Gabriel Osenda) and Jamyan (Theodore) for game(s). It's really close, it's really easy going there. So, I'm sure we are going to have fun there."
Georges already has a few gameday visits that he is eyeballing, and the slate is heavyweight packed. The games of interest for the junior tailback.
- Georgia vs. Alabama
- Texas vs. Ohio State
- Tennessee vs. Georgia
It is worth noting that Georges will plan as he goes on other visits, but it was mentioned that he would like for his family to join him, so there is a potential shot that the Vols get more than one visit from the coveted back.
"It's great going with my teammates but I would like to go with my family, too. I think that's the most important part. It's kind of difficult because they live in Canada, but I'm trying to make them come."
The all-purpose back already has in mind what he plans to see from the running backs at Tennessee this year.
"How they use the RB. When I went there (on a visit) they told me they use the running back a lot; even in passing. That is something I like. It's more opportunities to make plays. It's kind of the same thing at Baylor. Coach Kimrey makes sure I have open field (to make plays) and it's (the Baylor and Tennessee usage of the RB) similar.
