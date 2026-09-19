2028 Jabari Wade Speaks Highly of Tennessee Football Following Recent Offer

The Tennessee Volunteers have been offering players left and right, as they have had the opportunity to evaluate players who have started their high school season in a solid way. One player that they had the chance to evaluate and offer is Jabari Wade.

Wade is an athlete from Banneker High School. The talented prospect is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is in the class of 2028. Wade has been offered by many different schools, including Texas A&M, Auburn, and, of course, Tennessee.

Following the offer, Wade caught up with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say.

Jabari Wade Reacts to His Tennessee Offer

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the Tennessee Volunteers Dolly Parton tribute sticker on a helmet against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"What Tennessee offers means to me is just that the coaches love my hard work, and the man above played a huge role in," Wade said.

The talented athlete from the Atlanta, Georgia area would then detail which coach offered him, along with what the message was that was left behind.

"Coach Derek (Jones) is who offered me, and the message he left for me was just showing that hard work pays off because he’s coached guys that’s done it," Wade said.

Next, the talented prospect would go into detail about his hopes to visit the Tennessee Volunteers.

"Yes sir, I can’t wait to get up there and visit Tennessee and I would say soon as possible," Wade said.

The talented prospect thinks of this in particular when the term "Tennessee football" is said around him.

"When I think of Tennessee I think of a winning program and a great school that gets DBs in the league. I also think of Tennessee as a top competitor," Wade said

When it comes to his message to fans, he shares something that is heartfelt. He explained that fans should continue to support the Vols. Here is why this was his message.

"My message to the fans is to keep supporting Tennessee. It’s a great school, and they're gonna do big things this year, and they have a great coaching staff," Wade said.

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