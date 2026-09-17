2028 Milton (GA) ATH Keelan Wonsley Updates Recruiting, Talks Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers often recruit the state of Georgia pretty heavily. One school as of late seems to keep producing talent that the coaches obviously have a thing for.

Ty Redmond and Dylan Lewis are currently on the Tennessee football team; both graduated from Milton (GA) and were a part of the 2025 class.



The Vols currently have the commitment of Milton's class of 2027 starting quarterback, Derrick Baker.

The Josh Heupel led staff also has their eyes set on a few uncommitted stars at Milton. Needless to say, a pipeline seems to be developing each here.

One of the targeted prospects is 2028 ATH Keelan Wonsley.



Wonsley is roughly 6-foot, 185-pounds and is projected by many evaluators to play in the defensive secondary at the next level.

The Vols offered Wonsley last October and things have been smooth between the two parties.



"The brotherhood," stands out immediately to the junior defender. "When one person goes down, someone is always ready to step up and be next. The coach is always talking about being ready.They don't treat you like a backup, they treat you like a starter, because you never know if someone will go down," explained Wonsley.

It definitely appears that Wonsly pays close attention as that description is spot-on how Ty Redmond went from a backup to a season-long starter after a few plays in the 2025 season opener.

Derek Jones is who Wonsley communicates the most with at Tennessee, away from Lewis and Redmond of course.



Coach Jones and the staff love the versatility of Wonsley, which would allow them to use his skill set in numerous ways.

"It's great all around experiences," Wonsley said of what he hears from his former teammates about Tennessee.



"Ty, I talk to him a lot. He just helps me out, just being mature and being able to lead. That's just how he is. Dylan Lewis, he is just a great guy. He's physical. He tells me that he loves it (Tennessee) every time I'm up there," Wonsley explained.

Wonsley will be in Knoxville in two weeks when Texas comes to town for a high-noon SEC showdown.



Alabama, Florida State, NC State, and Kentucky were also named in the lineup of potential Fall visits.

What will Wonsley bee looking for as the recruitment progresses? What will matter most?

"Just like, family. Academics. Not only do I play football, but I want to get my degree. How they welcome me, not only me, but my family when I am there. The atmosphere, the bond, and the brotherhood," Wonsley said.

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