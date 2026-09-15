2029 OL Landon Ghea Talks Recruiting, Tennessee Football

Last Friday, the Milton Eagles (GA) traveled north to square-off with Battle Ground Academy (TN).



Although Milton won the contest by a score of 42-21, BGA was a tough out that never quit. Both teams fielded players that will play beyond high school.

Landon Ghea

Landon Ghea | Chad Simmons - On3/Rivals

Ghea is a 2029 offensive lineman that is already tabbed as the number one lineman in the country.



The talented sophomore holds offers from just about every school you could think of. Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Boston College, Ohio State, Indiana, Texas, and others.

Tennessee Volunteers Offer

Tennessee football extended their offer to the Georgia native last summer. The Vols have successfully been able to host Ghea on a few visits beyond the offer. The most recent trip was back in March, but there are plans of a future visit.



"I think, four," Ghea thinks of his times in Tennessee. "We're going back for the Auburn game."

The Auburn game makes sense as Landon's older brother (Ryan Ghea) is a TE for the Tigers.



Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Ohio State can also expect to the face of Ghea at some point. Week 1 was actually spent in Auburn, so the War Eagles will luck up and get to perform in from of the talented sophomore at least twice this season.



Ghea did make it clear that the family ties do not aumotaically write the other programs off.

"We go to support him, but my recruitment is my recruitment. We could be on two different paths, but could be on the same path. Time will tell," Ghea tells reporters.

The communication has been solid considering the limitations that are followed with Ghea being an underclassman, but what about the Vols is sticking out to this Milton Eagle?

"I love then environment. I love Coach (Glen) Elarbee, Coach (Kevin Pendelton) KP. The way they coach, it's everybody. We (Milton) have a quarterback going there, Derrick Baker, so that is an obvious connection. We (Milton) had two DBs go there in Ty Redmond and Dylan Lewis, so the pipeline to Tennessee is strong," Ghea explains.

Glen Elarbee

Glen Elarbee | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

"I love how hands-on he is. Just even at camp, he was really hands-on teaching the technique. He's just an o-line guy," Ghea described Elarbee.

The biggest message from the staff at this point is for Ghea to get up to Rocky Top as much as he can. The staff wants the bonding and communication with what should be the top offensive line prospect in the nation for the 2029 cycle.



How many times Ghea decides to get on campus this fall is to be determined, but eyes will be on Rocky Top, as things have caught attention.

"So, I think with their new strength coach, Coach Drek Owings, they're going to be pretty special this year. Just the improvement that we've seen. Their run game looked very strong in the Furman game, so it should be an exciting season."

A few important factors of the recruitment of Ghea is going to be the connection that he has with the staff, the campus layout aka college life, and overall fit in the offensive scheme.



Ghea currently plays tackle and is projected by many to do so at the next level, but the Milton (GA) student-athlete is skilled enough that you can plug him into any position across the front and you'll never miss a beat.

Many may believe that Auburn may hold a slight edge in the recruitment for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound 10th-grader, but the Vols will have time to work their magic. Ghea is planning to take things at a slower pace for now.



"I definitely think I'll take my time with committing. I think it would be a spring going into my senior year, so, end of junior year," Ghea said.

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