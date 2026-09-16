2027 Tennessee Football QB Commit Derrick Baker Locked in with Vols, Focused on Senior Season

Last Friday night, the Tennessee Volunteers and their 2027 QB commit Derrick Baker flipped locations.



The Vols were heading south for a clash with Georgia Tech, while the Milton Eagles were on their way for an out of state contest with Battle Ground Academy.

Baker would account for 5 total touchdowns (3-passing, 2-rushing) in the 42-21 victory over BGA.



The Milton QB dealt with injury last year, so during the recovery, a lot has been emphasized by the talented senior.

"I'm kind of just developing more as a leader. Just being versatile in anything I do. If I got to run, I'm going to do it to my max effort. If I got to pass, you know I'm going to be picking at the defense and throwing touchdowns," Baker said.

Baker did plenty of running and throwing throughout the night to help lead his team to the win.



The first touchdown displayed a bit of it all as Baker would elude a blitzing defender by escaping the pocket but kept his eyes down field.

2027 Milton (GA) QB and #Vols commit Derrick Baker (@derrickbakerQb1) scrambles and then finds his man for six



Q1 | 10:01

Milton 7

BGA 0 pic.twitter.com/uySP7Uma1a — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) September 12, 2026

"I'm proud of my receivers, you know they are out there running great routes, and my o-line's blocking is amazing. I'm standing back there (in the pocket) like I'm sitting on the couch," Baker said

Now, let's talk about the tough running of Baker. The future Vol would carry the ball 11 times and collect 116-yards and a pair of scores.



At 6-foot-1, 240-pounds, this isn't exactly the quarterback that you want to hit every plays. Baker does a fantastic job at keeping the legs moving during contact.

Derrick Baker is fighting through the pack. A quarterback with some HEART! pic.twitter.com/zmE8wimXfz — Caleb Sisk (@CalebSisk_) September 12, 2026

"I've been that tough to tackle for a little while. I've been able to express it this year more, obviously with the injury last year. I'm going to go get every yard that I can," Baker explained.

The Georgia product is planning to visit for as many home games on Rocky Top as possible. There are a few current teammates that Baker would love to lead to the orange side.



"I mean, mainly my o-linemen, Joshua Evans and Landon Ghea. I know both guys hold Tennessee offers. Keelan Wonsley is another. He's an overall athlete. He plays offense, defense, and special teams. He does it all for our team," Baker said.

Baker admits that no schools are talking to him currently and that he is focusing on Tennessee, and on his senior season.



With that being said, Baker has recently been on another campus, but it is not what you think.

C1N 7v7

Derrick Baker celebrates after winning The Sevens 7v7. | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden - Vols on SI/@VolsonSI

Derrick Baker played for C1N, the 7v7 program of Cam Newton.



Newton was an honorary captain for the Auburn game in week 1. Baker was there to support his 7v7 coach.



Despite what many think about him, the former Tiger QB really does a lot for the next generation of players. Newton has coached, mentored, and advised many athletes since his playing days. Talking about a wealth of knowledge.



Vols on SI dug a bit deeper on this subject to find out the impact that Newton has had on Baker.

Derrick Baker and Cam Newton

Derrick Baker spotting the ball stand as Cam Newton looks on. | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden - Vols on SI/@VolsonSI

"He's (Coach Cam) really helped me more with mentality, I'd say. He's helped focus on the emotional part. I think back in my junior year going into the Buford game, my emotions were up-and-down through those plays. So, this year I have just been locking in on being the same guy, every play no matter what."



The biggest advice from Cam is essentially to relax and be you!



"I think the best piece of advice is to really just be yourself. I think when I first joined C1N, I was kind of trying to play in the different roles as a quarterback, but I think I embrace myself, as you know, I'm going to be everything. Everything I can be and everything the coaches ask of me is really what he (Newton) has taught me. He's also helped me to dissect defenses, yes, but also telling me, hey, I played quarterback, physically. You know, I know how to get down, though."

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