Tennessee Football's Backfield of Tomorrow Broke the Internet Last Week

Somebody check the box scores again, because these numbers cannot be real.

On the same night, in two different corners of Tennessee, the state's top two running back recruits decided to stop pretending this is still high school football.

David Gabriel-Georges was UNSTOPPABLE. 😤



The Baylor (TN) RB exploded for 310 yards and FIVE touchdowns on 26 carries in the 35-27 win over No. 24 Trinity (KY).



Full story ⬇️https://t.co/xbzfCbLyIx pic.twitter.com/HdgBqJlX9X — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 12, 2026

Asa Barnes Needed Five Touches. That's It.

Let that sink in. Five carries. Five touchdowns.

Asa Barnes did not have a big game against Obion County; he had an impossible one, racking up 165 yards on five snaps and sending Westview into halftime up 62-7. That is not a stat line; that is a math problem. Barnes averaged 33 yards and a touchdown every single time he touched the football, then presumably got a Gatorade and watched the rest of the game from the bench because there was simply nothing left to prove.

This is not new territory for Barnes.

He is coming off a season where he helped Westview go a perfect 14-0 and win the Class 3A state championship, piling up 1,208 yards and 25 touchdowns on 146 carries at a ridiculous 8.3 yards-per-carry clip (247Sports). He chose Tennessee over Florida State, Arkansas, and USC, and, according to one Tennessee recruiting outlet, his commitment came down to something simple: "it just felt like home."

Asa Barnes putting up video game numbers…and played less than 2 quarters of football. 😳 😤🍊 https://t.co/CeQRAbYEZJ — DaddyDonnie (@Ro_Co_Vols) September 12, 2026

DGG Went Nuclear Against a Ranked Opponent

While Barnes was busy retiring after five plays, David Gabriel Georges was on a different kind of rampage three hours east. Georges, the crown jewel of Tennessee's 2027 class and a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 running back in the entire country, helped Baylor School knock off nationally ranked Trinity (Kentucky) 35-27. Multiple fan accounts tracking the box score reported that Georges finished with more than 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns, prompting fans to go nuts on X.

This is who Georges is at this point.

Across two varsity seasons at Baylor, he has piled up nearly 2,852 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, according to ESPN's recruiting database. The Vols beat out Ohio State for his commitment, and one scouting director did not hold back on what Tennessee is getting, saying Georges profiles as the type of player capable of anchoring a national title-winning offense.

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon II (10) stops Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) during the first half at Baylor in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Scariest Backfield in the SEC Is Still a Year Away

Here is the part that should terrify future opponents. Georges and Barnes are not just two hot prospects who happened to have big nights on the same weekend. They are, in order, the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked running backs in the entire state of Tennessee, both committed to the same program, both already showing off touchdown totals that look fake. Georges brings the five-star power and long speed that made blue bloods across the country chase him for over a year. Barnes also brings game-breaking speed and power, minus the workload. He has already shown what he can do in five carries.

Add them to a Josh Heupel offense that already runs at breakneck tempo, and Tennessee is not just adding depth at running back. The Vols are building a two-headed monster that could be terrorizing SEC defenses for years to come. Neyland Stadium, get ready.

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