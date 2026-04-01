2028 OL Kweli Fielder Enjoys First Visit with Tennessee Football

There has a been a lot going on in Knoxville between spring practices and spring visitors.



The Vols have done an outstanding job getting high caliber players on campus, and for the most part, have blown the minds of many of the visiting prospects.

Recently, one of the nation's best sophomore linemen made the trip to take a closer look at what Tennessee football has to offer.

2028 four-star Carrollton (GA) offensive lineman Kweli Fielder drove north to Knoxville and was able to take in a practice setting while deepening the relationships with the Volunteer staff.



Following the visit, Fielder would connect with reporters to give a first-visit review of Rocky Top.

"I just love the place," Fielder quickly uttered. "Coach (Glen) Elarbee, Coach (Josh Heupel) Heup, they showed me what it means to be a Vol. It's just an amazing place. Like the in-door facility, everything is connected, it is so amazing. It surprises me," Fielder said.

Again, this was Fielder's first visit to Tennessee, and the common message from first-time Knoxville visitors is that it exceeds expectations.

The practice period is such a vital thing to take in as the prospects get a first-hand look on how their position coach does his job. Same with the head coach as well, but paying attention to the coaches of your position is very important.



Fielder had a few takeaways from the morning grind.

"I just loved the intensity, how they talk trash, the way they are so competitive. Like, even if they fight, it's just brotherly love out there. You're gonna fight with your brothers (at times)," Fielder said.

Glen Elarbee

Glen Elarbee | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

"He don't yell. He's more about teaching you, he doesn't baby you, but he tells you the right things. That's a good coach, right there," Fielder described.

Fielder is a student-athlete at one of the best schools in the country. Carrollton spent a good chunk of the year as the top school in the land before being defeated by Buford in the Georgia 6A State Championship Game.



Carrollton is led by Joey King, a man who needs no introduction. The accolades speak for themselves. They truly have to at times do the humbleness of King. Fielder senses a lot of similarites in the coaching approaches between his current head coach and the staff in Knoxville, particularly, Glen Elarbee.



Fielder would describe their likeness as both men can be fiery when needed but they the calm teaching technique is where they reflect one another.

There are definite plans for a return to Rocky Top during the season, and may even make a summer trip.



The Vols have prioritized the rising junior, and they have impressed Fielder as he describes Tennessee as, "definitely a top 5 place to be at."

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