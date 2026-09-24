2028 Westlake LB Cortez Jones Visits Tennessee Football, Receives Offer

The Tennessee Volunteers played hosts to several prospects and commits last weekend as the Vols defeated Kennesaw State.



A handful of visitors were able to enjoy a great atmosphere with a bit cooler weather as the game was a later start than the home season opener.



The best part is, some of the prospects did not leave empty-handed so to speak. Offers were extended.

2028 Westlake (GA) LB Cortez Jones was one of the fortunate players to be notified that a Big Orange offer was on the table. The cherry on top of a great visit for the high school junior.

"The visit was great. Me and my family enjoyed ourselves, and had a good time. The offer felt amazing. It was a surreal moment. The environment was very welcoming," Jones told Vols on SI.

During the visit, Jones began building relationships with the coaches, but it was Tennessee football defensive analyst, Shane Eachus that spoke the most with the Westlake linebacker.

The message throughout the day that was relayed to Jones was, "keep putting in work and grinding. Never be satisfied," Jone said.

With the visit completed and the offer extended, Jones has all intentions on visiting Rocky Top again.



"Tennessee is no doubt a place I'll visit again," Jones exlaimed.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound backer may have quite a few chances to get back to Knoxville over the next year, as the recruiting will ramp up.

The Vols have ties to Westlake already. Sophomore wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. is a Westlake alumni.



On top of that fact, Tennessee just recently offered Nassah Williams, a 2028 offensive tackle.



Williams measures in at 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, and may find himself towards the top of the priority boards as time passes. Could the Vols push the two as a package deal? Will there be any more Westlake Lions that crack the big boards on Rocky Top?



Time is the key. A lot can happen in a short period.

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