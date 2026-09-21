2028 Top 5 WR Braylon Clark Provides Recruiting Update, Confirms Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to face their toughest battle of the 2026 season.

The Texas Longhorns will get an up-close and personal experience with what is known as Neyland Stadium. Yes, the stadium itself is it's own entity. The crowd will be checkered and the fans will be ready to yell for four quarters!

As it always does, big games will bring big visitors. This weekend is shaping up to be a massive recruiting weekend on top of everything else. Tennessee football will have the opportunity to impress one of their top wide receiver targets in the 2028 cycle, one that the Vols have recruited hard for an extended time.

2028 Providence Day (NC) WR Braylon Clark will be in Knoxville, first reported by Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals, and confirmed by Vols on SI.

I had the opportunity to go see the junior playmaker last Friday as Providence Day (NC) traveled to Rabun Gap (GA) and left with a hard fought victory.

Clark caught up with Vols on SI following the slightly delayed game.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound pass catcher was very active in the blocking department for a majority of the night but when number 5 was called on, Clark answered.

2028 Top 5 WR Braylon Clark battling through a slight hold to make the catch down at the 1



Clark has the #Vols in a recently dropped Top 12@VolsOnSI pic.twitter.com/HvBo5qMi4P — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) September 19, 2026

Clark was happy with the win but admitted that he felt like he could have done more. Away from the reception above, Clark would haul in a needed touchdown.

Following the game, Clark would catch up with Vols on SI to discuss some recruiting and to touch on where Tennessee football sits in the mix of things.



The Vols have to feel good about their position as the North Caolina based wide-out recently revealed that Tennessee had made the initial cut to 12 schools.

On the visit to Rocky Top for the game vs. Texas, "I really just want to see Tennessee win. Seeing that quarterback play, see that offense and how they are playing. I'm there to have fun, I've been down there a lot of times. I have a good relationship with Coach (Kelsey) Pope," Clark details.

This year, Kelsey Pope has broadend what he typically does at the wide receiver position. Yes, there is a starting 3, but it has been pretty close to the fact that every wide-out has played so far this season. When recruiting a high profiled athlete, playing time will usually be one of the top things on their list. For Tennessee, Clark has noticed the change.



"I mean, shoot, they (UT wide receivers) all getting fed. Braylon (Staley) going off, Mikey (Mike Matthews) going off, I mean everyone is going off, so that's really good. It means a lot to me, because like if I go there, I have the opportunity to play asap, right away."

Clark often brought up Coach Pope and their relationship, detailing that the two have been locked in since first meeting Pope as a freshman.

Clark did inform Vols on SI that there is plans to make another cut to the top schools after season ends, adiment that his primary focus right now is on his junior season.



Official visits will become a priority after season is over and the next cut.

Vol Nation, do not worry as Clark feels good about where the Vols stand with him in regards to Tennessee earning an Official Visit from the talented junior.

"Yeah, it'll be after the season and all. Tennessee will probably definitely be in there. I mean, they've been recruiting me real hard, since I was a freshman and I have always had a great relationship with them," Clark said.

A couple of bonus things that could play huge roles with Clark. David Sanders Jr. is a gradute of Providence Day, where Clark currently attends. The Vols also have 2028 QB Kaden Craft in the boat as a commit and Craft as well is from the Tar Heel State.



Clark and Craft aren't too far away from one another, so that could be potential pairing to watch for.

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