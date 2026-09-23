2029 OT Josh Reynolds Details Game Day Visit with Tennessee Football

Last Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers welcomed Kennesaw State to Neyland Stadium. The Vols would go on to win by a score of 42-9.

The crowd featured a special group of young men who were on visits to experience a game day atmosphere. One of the nation's best offensive tackles from the 2029 class was in the house to witness the dominating performance.

2029 Rome (GA) four-star OT Josh Reynolds, although has been to Rocky Top multiple times, this was the first real game day experience.



Reynolds was here for the spring game.

"It was good," Reynolds said of the visit.



"It was very, very different for me. I've never actually been to a stadium like that, at night. It's crazy," exclaimed Reynolds.

Where Does Neyland Stadium Rank in Comparison?

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Fireworks go off as the Tennessee football team runs through the Power T before Tennessee's college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I would say that it would be number one."

This isn't the first visit to Knoxville for the Peach State product, nor will it probably be the last as Reynolds explains the draw to Tennessee.

"The relationship with the coaches and like the atmosphere, and the players," said Reynolds.

Tennessee Football Offensive Analyst Todd Storm is who Reynolds has the best relationship with currently, and the staff is direct about what stands out about the game of the young tackle.

"They lie how aggressive I am, but I'm also patient. My size in general, but overall how I play the game," Reynolds explained.

Reynolds admitted that the Vols are pretty high on the list, but made it known that Georgia Tech is also high on that same list. Ironically the two recently played and could provide each school with a unique pitch to the Rome student-athlete.

Florida State, Ole Miss, and Florida are set to have Reynolds as a guest this season. More visits could be locked in over the next few weeks. The Rome Wolf did mention that a return to Rocky Top was not out of the question as he plans to, "try and come back."



Reynolds appears to be eyeballing the black out (Dark Mode) game, which has yet to be announced. Kenntucky and LSU are the likely opponents for the Vols to debut the Dark Mode unis by Adidas.



Texas is a noon game, Auburn is set for 3:30pm, Alabama is home/home threads leaving the Tigers and Wildcats as the last two options.

Reynolds was impressed with a night game vs. Kennesaw State, the Dark Mode experience could really move the needle.

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