Recently Offered Tennessee Prospect Decommits From Memphis Following Recruiting Surge

The Tennessee Volunteers recently offered one of the fast-rising 2027 prospects in the state of Tennessee. That player is Joshua Lane, who is set to be a premier defensive lineman in the class of 2027 at this rate. The talented prospect was previously committed to the Memphis Tigers, but he has now made a key decision.

That decision being to decommit from the Memphis program, which is a key sign that the Vols and a handful of other programs have a great shot in his recruitment.

Joshua Lane Decommits From Memphis

"After careful consideration and conversations with my family and coaches, I have decided to decommit from the University of Memphis and reopen my recruitment. I'm extremely grateful to the University of Memphis coaching staff for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to represent my hometown. At this time, I will be exploring all other opportunities in order to make the best decision for my future. My recruitment is officially open," Lane said.

This is massive news for the Vols, who will likely attempt to get him on a visit following their offer earlier this month. The Vols were one of the many teams to extend an offer and could be one of the many teams to actually get a visit from him, as the most recent team to get a visit from the talented star from Memphis was the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He was in attendance for the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide, but it is important to keep in mind that he is an in-state kid. Part of the reason he committed to the Tigers was due to the fact that he could be staying home. This leaves there to be a bit of a reason to believe the Vols could have the home-factor playing in their favor when it comes to this recruitment.

It remains unknown what a timeline looks like for the talented recruit at this time, but it is likely he will make a decision within the coming months, as players in the 2027 class will begin signing in December, which is something worth keeping an eye on.