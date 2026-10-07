2028 WR Devin Barber Discusses First Game Day Visit with Tennessee Football

An underclass from the state of Georgia was in Knoxville as the Tennessee Volunteers defeated Auburn to go 1-1 in the SEC and 4-1 on the overall season.

2028 Newton (GA) WR Devin Barber had his first Neyland Stadium experience during a game day visit last weekend. It was definitely an action packed few days as the night before, Newton defeated Westlake (GA) in a close thriller.



Vols on SI caught up with Barber to detail the day observing Tennessee football.

"The atmosphere was great. It was very loud and it's definitely a great place to be. The stadium (stood out), it was very big," Barber said.



Barber continued, "This was my first game day visit on Rocky Top, and it was definitely one of the best experiences that I've had. The atmosphere was different from other places that I've visited."

That is a common remark after the first visit to Neyland Stadium. Inside the top-10 largest stadiums, 101,915 people cover Rocky Top on any given Saturday.

Barber attend a very-well ran program in Covington, Georgia, so this junior prospect understands how to observe and evaluate the right way. The wide receivers were the focus of emphasis as the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Newton Ram was looking to see how the potential fit could work.

"I paid attention to how physical and explosive the receivers were, especially with their releases, routes, and blocking. A lot of it relates to what I do at Newton, but it also gave me things I can continue to improve on," Baber told Vols on SI.

The connection between Barber and Tennessee is just getting started and the Vols have positioned themselves well to be able to get to know the Peach State product better as the relationships continue to grow.



The talented wide-out is looking to find out more.

"Yes, Tennessee definitely caught my interest. I’d like to learn more about the receiver development, the offense, the coaching staff, and what opportunities there could be for me academically and athletically."

Wise answer for the 11th-grade student-athlete as their is already a focus on academics, which is the key that opens many doors. Utilizing athletics to further the education is the real power move.

As of now, the next known visit for Barber is a short travel distance to Athens for their next home game on Oct. 17. This will be back-to-back visits where the hosting school will have Auburn on the schedule.

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