2029 LB Jayvion "Pop" Maldon Recaps Tennessee Football Offer

The Tennessee Volunteers recently extended an offer to a fast-rising underclassman linebacker. The news came just day before the 2026 season opener on Rocky Top.

2028 Loudon Sports Academy (VA) LB Jayvion "Pop" Maldon shared the news of his 13th offer via the social platform X.



Tennessee football is now in the hunt along with Virginia Tech, Boston College, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and many others.

"I felt very excited," Maldon said of the offer. " I'm also relieved the country is starting to see all of the work I've been putting in on and off the field trying to be a good guy and a monster on the field."



The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker is often a menace to opposing offenses, and does it all while maintaining a 3.85 GPA, probably the most impressive stat of Maldon.

Tennessee is a known brand, and the Loudon Sports Academy student-athlete is familiar, but something already has the Vols standing out.



"They (Tennessee) are a national powerhouse. I like how the fans and reporters are showing love to me early on," explained Madon.

Coach DC

Deonte' Cruse (Coach DC) | The University of Tennessee Athletics

Deonte' Cruse, often referred to as Coach DC had the pleasure of extending the offer to Maldon.



"He (Coach DC) loved my game and character. His message was to keep working because as soon as you get complacent, it's over. That's real," Maldon said.

"Pop" plans to visit Rocky Top this Fall at some point and although a date has yet to be set in stone, Maldon already has a few things he'd like to check-out while in Knoxville.



"How a day in the life goes as a football player and student. It's bigger than just football. Also, how the coaches handle relationships with players when the going gets rough," Maldon told Vols on SI.

That is wisdom beyond his years to understand that not everything will goes as smooth or as initially planned. It's not always about having a backip plan, but how can you adapt on the fly and adjust when life throws unforseen curves in the path of life. Regardless of the initial reactions, when things settle, what is the response? Can the storm be weathered or is it a lost cause?



Very much important for a young man to know before he trusts a group of men with the development of athletics, and the molding of a young man.

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