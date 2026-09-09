2028 OL PJ Evans Details Gameday Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers dominated Furman last Saturday in the 2026 season opener. Coaches, players, and fans were not the only spectators of the event. More than a dozen high school prospects made their way to Knoxville for the big win.

2028 Jackson Academy (MS) OL PJ Evans was one of the visitors. Jackson Academy is already tied to Tennessee as a pair of freshmen in defensive lineman Derrion Albert and linebacker TJ White were teammates of Evans last year.



"It was a good time to see them play," Evans said of his former teammates.

This is Evans' 8th visit to Rocky Top, and 5th gameday experience. A 6th gameday visit is in the air for later the season when the LSU Tigers come to town. The line of trips to Knoxville stems back to the 8th-grade year for Evans.



"They want me down here as many times as possible. It's always great to come to this stadium. It's loud every time. I love it," Evans said.

The Mississippi product admits that White and Albert are a big reason why he keeps coming around but also says that the communication between he and the staff is in a good spot. Coach Glen Elarbee and Coach Kevin Pandleton are the two that Evans speaks with the most, and since June there is contact from Tennessee quite often.



"They (White and Albert) love it here. I talk to them like every day or every two days. They love the culture; they love the coaches."

Glen Elarbee

Tennessee players run through a drill with offensive line coach Glen Elarbee during Tennessee football practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Vols are preparing to play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30. Ut Football Practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I really like how he coaches," Evans said of Coach Elarbee. "He used to coach my OL coach back in the day. He's just a cool guy. He develops. He puts guys in the league. That's the ultimate goal."

Evans is a talentd 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman and there is a trait that the Volunteer staff often give feedback on. Versatility.



"They like that I can move around and go from like, guard to center, and play anywhere on the line."

Coming out of the visit, Evans says, "it's pretty high," in regard to where Tennessee stands. "It's always great being here."

Evans is planning to also visit Alabama, Ole Miss, and Miami at some point this Fall before potentially returning to Rocky Top is November.

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