2028 OT Nassah Williams Adds Tennessee Football Offer During Gameday Visit

During the 56-9 blowout win by the Tennessee Volunteers over the Furman Paladins, the Vols were hosting visitors, many of which are current juniors in high school.

2028 Westlake (GA) OT Nassah Williams was among the 11th-grade visitors, and based on the feedback, Tennessee Football made the most of the visit.



Williams spoke to Vols on SI on two separate occasions about the experience. The first conversation revealed the initial reaction of the day, while the second went more in-depth on the impact of the day's festivities.

I really enjoyed the game today. The atmosphere at Neyland was definitely one of the best parts; it was extremely loud, and you could feel the energy throughout the whole stadium," Williams said in a quick response following the game with Vols on SI.

The Westlake (GA) student-athlete would continue by describing the day.



"The environment was amazing. I mean, the crowd was amazing and loud. I had fun," said Williams.



The game and atmosphere aside, the visit brought-forth special gifts, well, a special gift.

The Offer

The Vols would extend an offer to the Peach State product during the visit. The in-person offers always carry a bit more thunder with the delivery.



The offer was a bit expected after a recent conversation with, "Coach Kevin," (Kevin Pendleton) as coach referred to Williams as the next one.



"They saw the potential, and they see something great for me, you know," said Williams.



At 6-foot-6, 285-pounds, the potential is surely there. Boston College, Georgia, Duke, and Wake Forest are among the early contenders that have extended offers to the tackle.

Williams is already impressed by the approach of Kevin Pendleton and Glen Elarbee.



"They're really friendly. They like to get to know your family."

Tennessee has just recently jumped into the picture for Williams but the Vols have made an impression on the newly offered prospect.



"I could see the players having fun. Even when I was walking around, even the third and fourth string guys, everyone got a smile on their face. That's what I liked about it, seeing everybody having fun," Williams told reporters.

Williams wrapped the conversation up by revealing that this Saturday (Sept. 12) Kennesaw State will be the destination, followed by trips to Cincinnati and Georgia.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.