2029 Lone Star State QB Ty Snell Visits Tennessee Football

2029 Allen (TX) QB Ty Snell was recently in Knoxville to connect deeper with the staff of Tennessee football.

Snell may end up as one of the nation's top passers. At 6-foot-3, 186-pounds the freshman signal caller is easy on the eyes in boths measurements and skill set.

Originally from Texas, the rising sophomore is no stranger to the Volunteer State. Snell spent the ending of his 7th-grade year at the IMG Academy, before leaving for Lipscomb Academy, which is located in Nashville.

Vols on SI caught up with Snell following the visit to detail the trip.

"This visit was great," Snell said.



Snell is familiar with what the Vols do offensively as he was quick to point out that he is in favor of the way they, "air it out," sometimes and is hopeful to see more of it in 2026.

Heupel and Halzle

2029 QB Ty Snell with Tennessee football coaches. | Ty Snell/X | @TySnellQB1

The Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach Joey Halzle and the Head Coach Josh Heupel are tag-teaming the recruitment of Snell, as it appears early on that the Texas native is high on the board for the Vols.



"Heupel and Halzle are great. Ever since my 8th-grade year, they have been making me a priority for the 2029 class. (They say) I'm super talented and they are very impressed overall with my game," Snell explains.

Snell believes that he could thrive on Rocky Top with Halzle and Heupel hands-on tuning him for the next level.



"I think I would excel in the UT offense.Coach (Josh) Heupel, (Joey) Halzle, and (Jared) Peery do a great job developing quarterbacks," Snell said.

Although Texas and Tennessee are not exactly close to one another on a map, Snell already has early thoughts of returning in the fall to see the Vols up close and personal.



"I will for sure be back this fall," Snell says.



"We have a couple of Thursday night games this year. That will allow me enough time to make it out for a Saturday game."

Yes, it is early in the process, but the Vols have clearly been monitoring this prospect and if the roads continue down the same paths, these early relationships and further proof of ability to develop quarterbacks, Tennessee could be in the driver seat of yet another top-end passer.

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