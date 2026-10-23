2029 OL Jordan "Tank" Lewis Details First Gameday Experience with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted an array of prospects during their showdown against longtime rival Alabama. The Vols beat the Crimson Tide for the third straight time at Neyland Stadium, doing so in a dominant fashion, winning by a score of 26-10.

One of the prospects in attendance for Tennessee's victory over Alabama was Jordan "Tank" Lewis. Lewis is ranked as the 11th overall player in the 2029 class, the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in his class, and the top-ranked player in South Carolina in his class, according to Rivals. The elite offensive lineman has received offers from a multitude of highly ranked teams such as Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Tennessee.

Following the four-star offensive lineman's visit, he caught up with Vols On SI to detail his visit, what his future visit plans may look like, and more.

Jordan Lewis on His Visit to Tennessee and What Caught His Eye on the Visit

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans celebrate on the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My visit to Tennessee was a great experience overall. I really enjoyed getting to be on campus, meet the coaching staff, and see the environment for myself. Everyone made me feel welcome, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to visit and learn more about the program." Lewis said.

Lewis then pointed out some things that caught his eye while on his visit to Neyland Stadium.

"What caught my eye the most was the atmosphere and the way the coaches interacted with me. You could tell they care about their players and want to help them grow both on and off the field. I also enjoyed seeing the facilities and getting a better feel for what Tennessee football is all about." Lewis said.

Jordan Lewis on His Conversations with the Coaching Staff, if His Visit Put Tennessee More on His Radar, and His Thoughts on Returning for Another Visit

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Fans cheer during the first half between Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I had some good conversations with the coaching staff, and I appreciated how welcoming and genuine everyone was. I enjoyed being able to talk football, learn more about their program, and hear what they look for in their players. Every conversation gave me something to take away, and I’m grateful they took the time to get to know me." Lewis said.

After speaking highly of the Tennessee coaching staff and the Atmosphere surrounding the Program, the highly ranked offensive lineman went on to discuss how his visit put the Vols even more on his radar than they previously were.

"Yes, this visit definitely put Tennessee more on my radar. Seeing everything in person gave me a better understanding of the program and made me even more interested in learning about the opportunity. Tennessee has a great football tradition, and I could see myself wanting to build a relationship with the staff and continue learning more about the school." Lewis said.

The four-star lastly expressed to Vols On SI that although he is still early in his recruiting process, he would love to return for a second visit to Knoxville.

"Absolutely, I would love to return for another visit. I’m still early in my recruiting process, so I want to take my time, keep developing as a player, and make the best decision for my future. I would definitely like to get back to Knoxville when the opportunity comes up, continue building relationships with the coaches, and learn even more about Tennessee. I’m thankful for the experience and hope to stay in touch with the staff moving forward." Lewis said.

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