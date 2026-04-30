Alabama’s Nate Oats Discusses Next Season’s Roster, And Whether or Not Aden Holloway Will Be Part of It

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats spoke with reporters on Wednesday at Greystone Golf and Country Club, where he participated in the Pro-Am ahead of The Tradition golf tournament on the PGA Tour Champions in Birmingham.

Oats was candid about his roster heading into next season, where the Crimson Tide will be a contender in the SEC. But the team’s ceiling and just how far the program can go come March will depend on one very important piece:

Aden Holloway.

Holloway—a rising senior—started 27 of his 28 games played last season, where he enjoyed career-highs across the board. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds on 48.1% shooting from the floor overall, which included a 43.8% mark from three.

But Holloway did not play in the NCAA tournament after police raided his apartment in Tuscaloosa and seized over two pounds of marijuana from his apartment, as well as associated paraphernalia. He was indicted on two felony charges of marijuana possession and failure to affix a tax stamp. He is now also facing two misdemeanors for illegal possession of prescription drugs and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to AL.com .

Holloway was suspended indefinitely from school and removed from campus. The university suspension has been lifted and Holloway has been able to return to class, but he remains suspended from the basketball team.

So will he be back?

“That’s the looming question,” Oats said Wednesday, per Nick Kelly of AL.com . “A super talented player. There’s a lot of stuff he’s got to sort through on the whole legal side of things before we can get to that question. We’ve got to control the stuff we have control over. We don’t have any control over that. We’re going to let that play out.”

But Oats was clear that a roster spot was open for Holloway if he is ultimately able to return to the floor next season for the Crimson Tide.

“There will be a scholarship open still once that all clears. Hopefully he’s able to get through that with a positive outcome. We’ve got to let the legal process play through on that before we decide anything.”

Alabama’s roster next season will be super talented. Holloway would only add to it.

The reality of the situation for Oats is that he needs to put together a roster with the assumption that Holloway won’t return.

The Crimson Tide’s incoming high school recruiting class—like usual—is very good. Alabama holds commitments from four-star shooting guards Qayden Samuels and Tarris Bouie, and landed an early March pledge from four-star wing Jaxon Richardson out of Florida.

Alabama also replenished its roster in the portal, highlighted by the commitment of former Boise State center Drew Fielder. The Tide also signed former NC State wing Cole Cloer, as well as two other bigs in Mississippi State’s Jamarion Davis-Fleming and Kentucky’s Brandon Garrison.

Alabama is hoping to retain rising sophomore forward Amari Allen, who entered his name into the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. The Crimson Tide have already seen defections from star lead guard Labaron Philon Jr., who entered the NBA draft, as well as Aiden Sherrell, who entered the transfer portal and committed to Indiana.

It’ll be a different looking roster for Alabama, but one that is certainly expected to contend in the SEC next season. A return of Holloway would be incredibly additive, as he would immediately lead the new-look Crimson Tide offense in 2026-’27. However, his return to the floor remains to be seen as his legal process plays out this summer.

Holloway is planning to enter a plea of not guilty after waiving his June 16 court date.

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