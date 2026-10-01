2029 Receiver Jahlil Page Details His Tennessee Football Offer

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the class of 2029, as they have been offering some of the better players. This includes Jahlil Page, who is a standout prospect from the Peach State.

Page is a 2029 wide receiver who measures 6'2 and weighs 185 pounds. The McEachern High School star recently caught up with Vols On SI following his offer. Here is what he had to say.

Jahlil Page Details His Offer

Tennessee mascot Smokey greets a young Tennessee fan along the Vol Walk for the college football game against Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It feels amazing to be offered by Tennessee, a great team in the SEC. It's huge, especially with the receiver room they have; it lets me know I'm on the right track," Page said.

The Tennessee Vols' coach who offered the talented prospect is Coach DC, who has made it known that Page is catching the attention of this team, as he initiated the offer, which indicated that Page is doing something right.

"Coach DC offered me, and the message that was left was that he would love to have me back. I can't wait to build that relationship with him and the rest of the staff," Page said.

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to on-field play, but there is more to accomplish. This is something that even Page discussed when detailing his offer.

"When I think about Tennessee, I think about greatness that hasn't tapped all the way in yet. Tennessee will be great in the upcoming years; they just have to get it done," Page said.

The Vols will look to host the talented prospect again, but it seems that he wants the same. It is unknown if he will visit later this season, but he is definitely visiting next summer it seems.

"I have not looked into the schedule yet to see what game I want to be back for, but I will definitely be back during the summer and next year to catch a couple of games," Page said.

To end the article, Page would share a message with VolNation. His message was simple, but for many fans who bleed orange, very sweet.

"My message is just, GO VOLS," Page said.

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