2028 LB Manman Henry Details His Tennessee Football Game Day Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a busy season thus far when it comes to the recruiting side of things. Tennessee has hosted plenty of different prospects, including a plethora of in-state prospects from around the area.

This was the exact case when it comes to the Tennessee vs. Texas game, as the Vols may have fell short on the field, but they have seemingly made up some ground with plenty of talented prospects off the field.

One of the players who visited the Vols for their game against the Longhorns is Jennaris "Manman" Henry. Henry is a linebacker from Alcoa who has continued to earn offers from top-tier programs. Some of the schools that have already offered the talented prospect include Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, and, of course, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Following the visit, the talented prospect caught up with Vols On SI. Here is what he had to say,

Manman Henry Breaks Down His Visit

Greeneville's Carson Quillen (12) is tackled by Jennaris Henry (34) during a TSSAA football between between Greeneville and Alcoa High School on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Alcoa won 31-13 against Greeneville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It was good I had a great time," Henry said following his visit when speaking with Vols On SI.

The talented in-state prospect would then discuss which coaches he had the chance to speak with on his visit. Not only did the talented prospect get to speak with an assistant, but he spoke with the head man in charge, Josh Heupel.

"I spoke with Coach Heupel and Coach Jorge," Henry said.

He would then share what his biggest takeaway was from this specific visit, as he visited for the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns. Here is what the talented in-state linebacker had to say following the visit.

"The biggest takeaway that I got from this visit is that they never gave up and almost came out on top, and I like that," Henry said.

Following the game, one of the important things that he was going to discuss was his visit plans. When it comes to the Tennessee Volunteers, he still remains high on the team.

"They stay pretty high," Henry said.

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