Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback Commit Derrick Baker Recaps His Game Day Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers had the opportunity to host a plethora of top prospects, including some of their more intriguing commits in the class of 2027. This includes their quarterback commit, Derrick Baker, who is one of the better players in the class and currently resides in Alpharetta, Georgia, where he plays for the Milton Eagles.

Following the visit, the talented quarterback would speak with Vols On SI to detail how his visit went for the Tennessee vs. Texas game.

Derrick Baker Recaps His Tennessee Visit

2027 Vols QB commit Derrick Baker | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden - Vols on SI/@VolsonSI

"The atmosphere was great. Every time I’m back at Tennessee it just feels more and more comfortable for me. Being around the coaches, the players, the recruits and everybody associated with the program is always a good time. There’s a different energy when you’re up there, especially on a game weekend," Baker said.

I would then ask him about the many Milton players who visited him, and about being around some of his current teammates and potentially future teammates. Baker explained that this was one of his favorite parts of the entire visit.

"Definitely. That was probably one of my favorite parts of the visit. These are guys I’m going to be going to work with every day, so any opportunity we get to spend time together and keep building that bond is important. My message is really just that we have an opportunity to build something special together. Everybody has their own recruitment and has to make the decision that’s best for them, but for the guys who are locked in with Tennessee, I want us to keep getting closer and building that chemistry now instead of waiting until we get on campus," Baker said.

Next, he would detail which players he spoke to on the visit. This includes one of the top targets for the Vols in the class of 2027. Here is what he had to say.

"I did talk to some guys like David Jacobs and his brother Dawson. Also, some of my own teammates like Keelen Wonsley and Deuntrey Allen. My message to them is just what I love about the school, the coaches, and how they develop their players for that next level of football," Baker said.

Baker had the opportunity to reconnect with some of the coaches he will be coached by on the visit, including Coach Landry Jones and Coach Jared Peery.

"The coaches I spoke to the most were Coach Jones and Coach Peery. They were thrilled to see me and to get a chance to discuss some of the stuff they've been working on," Baker said.

The talented prospect isn't against the idea of visiting again, as he ha hopes of visiting soon.

"I do not know when I’ll be visiting again, but I’m looking forward to getting back there as soon as possible," Baker said.

Finally, the talented prospect wpould end the conversation by discussing the quarterback he trains with, who just so happens to be a former Tennessee quarterback. That person being Jarrett Guarantano. Here is what he had to say about seeing the former Vol.

"It was great to reconnect with him! He is my QB trainer right now, so we get to talk a lot, but his message was just that it’s a great place to be from the time he was there to now," Baker said.

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