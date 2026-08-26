Arch Manning Makes it Known How He Feels About Tennessee Football Commit David Gabriel-Georges

Five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges wrapped up what was a memorable performance on ESPN 2. This caught the attention of many, including arguably the best college quarterback in the nation, Arch Manning, who was tuned in to watch his family member, and Peyton Manning's son, Marshall Manning.

Here is what he had to say at a press conferenced, which went viral.

Arch Manning Makes It Clear How He Feels When Speaking About David Gabriel-Georges

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm fired up for him (Marshall Manning). He is at a really good school (Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee); they have a really good running back (David Gabriel-Georges). He looks yoked. What are they feeding those guys," Manning asked.

Arch Manning Isn't Wrong

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To Manning's credit, he is completely right about the Tennessee football running back commit. He is an excellent running back and the face of high school football at the position. While he is mysteriously not ranked as the top running back in the nation, he is still someone who has been viewed as a freak of nature when it comes to the high school scene.

This is due to the fact that he is very fast, running what many have stated to be in the 4.3s, while also being measured at 220 pounds at least. The talented running back is someone who has been able to be recognized as a top player in high school football, as he has received two Mr Football Awards in the state of Tennessee, while also being named the MaxPreps Player of the Year, despite only being in his third season in the United States of America.

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs the ball against Brentwood Academy during the first half at Baylor in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is due to his original high school being in Canada, where he was born and raised. Following his Canadian season, he would transfer to be the backup to fellow running back Shekai Mills-Knight, who is now at Ole Miss. In that season, he would quickly become a split-starter and would be a top target for many teams across the nation. One of the teams that recruited him heavily from the start was the Tennessee Volunteers, who are now lucky enough to call him a commit.

This is arguably the biggest win of Josh Heupel's career when it comes to recruiting, and even national playmakers like Arch Manning are recognizing the talent that he brings to the table. One thing is for certain: if the Texas gunslinger is watching his family member, Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, he will have plenty of great things to say about Gabriel-Georges.