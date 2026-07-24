Why The Race for Tennessee Football Commit David Gabriel-Georges Isn't Over Yet

The Tennessee Volunteers recently landed their top recruit in the 2027 recruiting class, as they landed their lone five-star in the class. That prospect is none other than running back David Gabriel-Georges, who is originally from Canada but now plays high school football in the state of Tennessee. He currently plays high school football for the Baylor Red Raiders, which is the same school where he has won the accolades that he has thus far.

The accolades that he has been awarded include being named Mr. Football twice in the state of Tennessee, but he has also landed the title "MaxPreps National Player of the Year" last season.

The talented prospect announced his commitment to the Tennessee Vols over the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ole Miss Rebels, but it is safe to say that the race will continue. While the Vols are likely going to keep the running back committed and will have him sign with them in the future, it is safe to say that the talented prospect will likely continue to hear from the schools, including the Buckeyes, the most, as the Buckeyes also went all out for the Red Raiders star.

They will likely look to convince him to flip away from the Vols, but luckily for Tennessee, DGG has spoken about wanting to be a commit to one program and stay with that school through the process. He doesn't have any disloyal traits and is one of the best prospects when it comes to his mental standpoint with things at the high school level, but it is safe to say that the Vols will need to continue showing DGG that he is their top prospect even now that he is committed.

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