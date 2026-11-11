Brady Buenik Signs With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a massive signing day conclusion, and it all begins with the players that they are signing in all of these different sports. When it comes to the sports that are signing prospects, one could argue that there isn't a class better than the baseball class that Josh Elander and his staff have put together.

Elander and his staff have their sights set on signing some of the best high school prospects in the entire country. This includes right-handed pitcher Brady Buenik.

Buenik is a pitcher from the state of Illinois, as he is from Libertyville. He is someone who has been viewed as an intriguing prospect, as he has a taller frame and a three-pitch mix, while also throwing around 94 MPH at the moment, which very well could go up before he ever even throws a pitch with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Perfect Game recently evaluated the talented prospect, as they even gave him a 9.5 rating on their scale. This means that he is between "Potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect" and "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect". Here is what they had to say.

Perfect Game Evaluates Brady Buenik

I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at the University of Tennessee. Huge thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have pushed me and supported me along the way. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Vitello, Coach Elander… pic.twitter.com/4iN4i2bc3Q — Brady Buenik (@BradyBuenik) September 12, 2025

"Brady Buenik is a 2027 RHP/3B with a 6-3 195 lb. frame from Libertyville, IL who attends Libertyville. Big and strong athletic build, stands out physically. Has a fast and loose arm, athletic getting down the mound through release, still developing consistency in his release but has a chance to have a special arm. Fastball worked up to 91 mph, comes out of his hand easily with plenty more there, up to 18" of IVB. Threw a mid 70's curveball with a slurve type shape and some depth, also showed a promising change up. Excellent student," Perfect Game said.

What This Means for Tennessee Baseball

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Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander talks to Knox News at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville on Sept. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a huge landing for the Tennessee Vols, as they have now landed arguably their top pitching prospect in the class of 2027. This landing shows that the Vols are able to finish the job, as they have now allowed Buenik to sign with the Vols, which means that he can't begin his college career with anyone else.

The only way that he doesn't make it to Tennessee is if he bypasses college when he is selected by a team in the upcoming MLB Draft.

This means that if he were to play college baseball, the Vols would have a new and potentially elite arm in the rotation or the bullpen, depending on how they develop the talented prospect.

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