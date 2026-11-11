Libertyville Baseball Coach Matt Thompson Shares Insight on Tennessee Signee Brady Buenik

The Tennessee Volunteers are signing some of the best players across many different sports, with one of the primary focuses of the day being the baseball side of things. Luckily for the Tennessee baseball program, they have signed some of their top commits in the country.

This includes one of the better pitchers in the class of 2027 when it comes to the Tennessee class, Brady Buenik, who plays high school baseball for Libertyville High School.

Buenik's head coach, Matt Thompson, was quick to brag on the Tennessee baseball signee and provided some key details on what the Tennessee Vols are set to get.

Brady Buenik's profile picture on Perfect Game | Perfect Game

What is Tennessee Baseball Getting in Brady Buenik as a Player?

"Brady is a big, strong, and athletic pitcher who has three high-level pitches. His fastball is usually in the mid-90s, but reached the upper 90s often throughout last year. His secondary pitches are also great. His slider is hard, but he can also throw a slower curve. His splitter is also high quality and falls off the table," Thompson said.

What Type of Person is Brady Buenik?

"Brady is a great person too. He is a strong student and always polite to his teachers and classmates. He is the best teammate too. Being a pitcher-only he is a huge fan of all his teammates and celebrates their successes more than his own," Thompson said.

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What is Your Message to Brady Buenik as He Signs With Tennessee Baseball, and What Are Your Thoughts on Tennessee as a Whole?

"My message to Brady is to keep believing in himself and keep being who you are. He is a great student of the game, and he should always continue to learn as he progresses. I am excited for Brady to sign with Tennessee because it is one of the best programs in the country, and I look forward to seeing him pitch in Omaha!" Thompson said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Baseball Fans as Brady Buenik Signs With the Vols?

"To the Tennessee fans, you are getting a great person that you will want to root for. Not only is he a great athlete, but he is such an amazing person," Thompson said.

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