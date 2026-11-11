Tennessee Baseball's Newest Signee Brady Buenik Details His Decision to Sign With the Vols

Early signing day and period are here for Tennessee baseball. In fact, the Tennessee Volunteers have already started to sign some of the top baseball prospects in the country, including one of their top pitcher prospects in the class of 2027.

That player is pitching prospect Brady Buenik, who has the chance to be a massive prospect for the Vols and is someone who could contribute immediately.

Buenik recently caught up with Vols on SI to share his thoughts on signing with the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is what he had to say.

What Does it Mean to Sign With the Tennessee Volunteers' Baseball Program?

"It means a lot. Playing college baseball at the highest level has always been a goal of mine, and Tennessee is a place with an incredible tradition and fan base. I’m grateful for everyone who helped me get here, and I’m excited to get to work and represent the Vols," Buenik said.

How Exciting is it to Sign With Tennessee Knowing That Josh Elander is Your Coach?

"It’s really exciting. Coach Elander has been great throughout the recruiting process. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him, and I know he’ll push me to get better both on and off the field. I’m looking forward to learning from him and being part of his program," Buenik said.

What Made Tennessee Baseball the Obvious Choice and Why?

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"It was the combination of the coaching staff, the players, the facilities, and the culture. From the beginning, Tennessee felt like the right fit for me, both as a player and as a person. I could see myself growing there and competing at the highest level," Buenik said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Baseball Fans Now That You Have Signed?

"Thank you for welcoming me into the Volunteer family. I’m excited to get to Knoxville, work hard, and compete alongside my teammates. I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Go Vols," Buenik said.

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