Josh Heupel Shares Heartfelt Message About Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers are entering a brand new college football season, as the Vols are set for what could be the most important season of Josh Heupel's Tennessee career.

While he is set to have an intriguing season, he also has reflected on how he has been treated by the staff at the University of Tennessee, along with how the fans have treated him and his family over the years. Here is what he had to say when talking about Tennessee.

Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel Shares His Thoughts on Tennessee

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, absolutely. Love Rocky, Rocky Top. Our administration, the university, athletic department. We got great leadership on campus, but the city of Knoxville, the state of Tennessee, Vol nation, the fan base. It's as passionate as anywhere inside of college sports. And you look at where we started as a program to where we've gotten to. I mentioned last year, we had disappointed in some of the results, lost to some good football teams that were either in the playoff or were in the playoff hunt. That's the fun thing about playing in this league is you're going to play great opponents every single week. The city of Knoxville, the fan base, you know, being at, at UT, it's extremely special, and, gained a great appreciation for where we sit in the country, how close it is, you get in your car within five hours, the different places that you can be, the beauty, the outdoor life, but it's still, uh, a great college city. You know, it's a really special place that my wife and our family have loved to call home,"

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