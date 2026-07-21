Tennessee Football Commits Leave One Final Message for David Gabriel Georges Ahead of His Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to be one of the three teams waiting for a decision to be made on Wednesday, as the Vols will be hoping to land their top recruiting target, David Gabriel Georges, who is a five-star running back from Canada. The talented prospect plays at Baylor High School and is set to announce his commitment to a school between the Tennessee Vols, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

While the coaching staff for the Vols has been doing their job, so have the commits for the Tennessee Vols. Here is what some of the commits have to say ahead of DGG's commitment announcement.

Tennessee Commits Leave One Last Message for David Gabriel Georges

Brentwood Academy's Easton Jointer (7) tackles Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"DGG, come be a Vol. Tennessee is building something special, and there’s no better place to develop, compete, and play in front of the best fans in the country. We’d love to have you in Knoxville," Carter Jamison stated when speaking with Vols on SI ahead of David Gabriel Georges' commitment.

"DGG, come be a Vol. We’re building something special at Tennessee, and I’d love to have you beside me. I know the type of player and person you are, and I think we’d accomplish a lot together. Hopefully I’ll be seeing you in orange soon," Q'Mari Hudson stated when speaking to Vols on SI about the upcoming commitment decision of David Gabriel Georges.

"There is nothing like staying home. All the opportunities are in Knoxville,” Tennessee Volunteers football commit Slim Leavell Stated when speaking with Vols on SI about the upcoming decision for David Gabriel Georges.

"I would just say Tennessee is going to be the place you come to stay and never want to leave. Plus, win some titles along with it," Tennessee Volunteers quarterback commit Derrick Baker stated when leaving a message for Tennessee Vols running back target David Gabriel-Georges ahead of his commitment announcement on July 22nd.

"I think Coach Heupel and Tennessee are building something big and DGG would be a huge addition to the team," Tennessee Vols commit Sam McKeown stated when speaking to Vols on SI ahead of David Gabriel-Georges announcing his commitment.

"He should join because he’s guaranteed a great offensive line, talented QB, and a run scheme built for him to succeed," Princeton Uwaifo stated when speaking to Vols on SI about his opinion on the five-star running back prior to his commitment announcement on July 22nd.

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