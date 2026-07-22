Elite 5-Star Running Back David Gabriel Georges Commits to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers were hopeful to have a big day in the recruiting world, as the Vols were looking to land their top target in the 2027 recruiting class. That target is arguably the best running back in the world, five-star running back recruit David Gabriel-Georges from Canada.

Gabriel-Georges resides in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and he currently attends Baylor High School, the same school that the Vols have landed multiple of their current players at. This includes Joakim Dodson, Gabriel Osenda, and Jamyan Theodore, who are all three with the Vols this season.

Tennessee Football Lands David Gabriel Georges

Brentwood Academy's Easton Jointer (7) tackles Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gabriel-Georges was set to announce his commitment between the Tennessee Vols, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Ole Miss Rebels. Luckily for the Vols, they landed the commitment of the talented prospect, which makes Gabriel-Georges the No. 1 prospect in the class for the Vols and the only five-star who is currently committed to the program.

This is arguably the biggest commitment addition that the Tennessee Vols have landed under the leadership of head football coach Josh Heupel. This battle was between the Volunteers and the Buckeyes primarily, but after multiple years, it has finally come to a new timeline, as now all the Vols will have to do is hold on to his commitment until the day he signs his national letter of intent.

It seems reasonable to believe that the Vols will have their hands full with an ongoing recruiting battle with the Buckeyes, as it seems hard to believe that they will just go away now that he has announced his commitment to the Vols.

Gabriel-Georges does have loyal character traits, as he has confirmed that he doesn't have plans to be the prospect who commits and flips, but in the world of college football and recruiting, anything can happen.

This will be a day that Vol fans will want to celebrate, as he is a running back with many accomplishments. He has been the best player in the state of Tennessee the last two seasons, and he is looking to be named Mr. Football for his third straight time in the state. The only other player in the history of high school football to do so in the state of Tennessee is former Tennessee and Oklahoma running back Eric Gray.

The talented Vols' commit is also the returning National Player of the Year from last year, as he finished last season as the best player in the world, according to MaxPreps. If he were to win the award again this season, then he would be the second player in history to do so. The only other player to do so is Kyle Murray, who is a multi-year starting quarterback and a former first-overall-draft-selection in the NFL Draft.

As for the Vols, they have been able to succeed with lower-caliber prospects at the running back position, but now they have the chance to succeed with a true elite running back. If things take a step up the way that the talent will when DGG makes it to campus, then the Vols will be one of, if not the best, rushing teams in the nation for years to come.

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