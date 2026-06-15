The recruiting scene is running rapid throughout the country with high school prospects taking visits, official visit, announcing commitments, and even flipping commitments.

The Tennessee Volunteers landed three players last week; two from the high school ranks and a JuCo transfer.

The Vols have successfully landed an in-state target that was essentially a flip, but it was a two-step process. This prospect would decommit from an ACC school and then commit to Tennessee the following day.



This news comes after what must have been an amazing official visit.

2027 South Pittsburg (TN) WR Dayon Cooper has changed his mind.



Cooper would decommit from Florida state after his official visit on Rocky Top.



The South Pitt Pirate has decided on Tennessee football.



Ironically the older Vol fans may enjoy this a bit more as they remember that it was Florida State that Tennessee defeated for their last National Championship.

Cooper is a young man with a story of keeping your head down and working towards the finish line. A prospect that has developed over the last couple of years and transformed himself into a highly recruited player for the town of South Pittsburg.

Although it may not seem big, do not let the small town of South Pitt fool you. The area is loaded in football history and tradition. The Pirates are coming off another state title campaign as they prepare to run it back in 2026.

Cooper originally commited to FSU in April while having offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and many more.

The Vols never backed away and kept applying pressure for the South Pittsburg student-athlete to reconsider. That moment has finaly taken place as the Vols keep another in-state talent at home as half of the entire 2027 class at this point is from Tennessee.



This will make the ones heavy on "locking the state," feel really good about this class.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound flip-commit is projected to be a wide receiver but with his frame and a sub 4.5-40, it will be interesting to see how the Vols fully plan to utilize Cooper.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)