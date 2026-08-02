Tennessee Football DeSean Bishop Shares Heartfelt Message Following Arion Carter's Suspension

With Arion Carter recently being suspended, multiple Tennessee players have shared their thoughts online, but none have been more heartfelt than the message shared by team captain running back DeSean Bishop.

Here is what he had to say when coming to the support of Carter.

DeSean Bishops Shares His Support

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As a teammate, friend, and brother in Christ, I want to express my support for Arion Carter during this challenging time. Arion is a young man of strong character, integrity, and faith. Throughout my time knowing him, have seen his commitment to doing the right thing, growing from adversity, and representing his family, teammates, and university with pride. His dedication on and off the field speaks for itself. One of the values our faith teaches us is grace. We all face situations in life that test us, and none of us are defined by a single moment or circumstance. What matters most is how we respond, and Arion has consistently demonstrated accountability, humility, and a willingness to learn and move forward. While eligibility matters are handled through established processes, my focus today is simply on supporting a teammate who has worked tirelessly for this opportunity. I believe in Arion as a person, a leader, and a competitor. I also trust that those responsible for reviewing his situation will carefully consider all of the facts and circumstances involved. As a team, we will continue to stand beside him, pray for him, and encourage him through this process. Our faith reminds us that challenges do not define us; they strengthen us, shape us, and provide opportunities to demonstrate perseverance and character. Please keep Arion and his family in your prayers as this matter is reviewed. We remain hopeful, trust in God's plan, and look forward to seeing him continue to make a positive impact both on and off the field. Romans 8:18," Bishop stated in support.

Carter will miss the first two contests of the season, unless something changes between now and game time.

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