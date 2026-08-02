Three Tennessee Football Commits Will Battle This Season on Live Television

Three Tennessee Volunteers football commits will battle each other during the regular season on live television, as later this month ESPN 2 will be the host of Baylor vs. Brentwood Academy. This is a game that will showcase both a rematch for the first time since the two matched up in the state championship a year ago, and a battle between three current Tennessee football commits.

The Commits Who Will be Playing in This Game

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) celebrates after defeating Ensworth at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Brentwood Academy's side of the football will be two of the three current commits. Those commits are standout wide receiver KeSean Bowman and linebacker Kenneth Simon, who is a legacy commit for the Vols. Both prospects were committed to a different school before joining the Vols' class, as Simon was committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide before making his way to Tennessee. As for Bowman, he was committed to the Oregon Ducks before he decommitted and later committed to the Vols.

On Baylor's side of the ball is the player who may be the fan favorite in the 2027 recruiting class, as that player is none other than running back David Gabriel-Georges. DGG is the only five-star prospect in the class for the Vols and is arguably the best running back in the class, despite not being ranked as the No. 1 running back in the class.

This is going to be a game that Vol fans will want to watch, as not only are these three commits in the class of 2027 for the Vols, but they are all cornerstone players in the class, to say the least.

It is also worth mentioning that the Vols have more recruiting targets on both sides of the ball, and the son of Peyton Manning, Marshall, is the backup quarterback for the Baylor Red Raiders.

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