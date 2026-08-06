Tennessee Volunteers' Biggest Breakout Candidate Who Could Change the Offense

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially kicked off fall camp and are working through their final stages of the offseason before they take on Furman in what is expected to be a game filled with fireworks.

The Vols are expected to have an elite offensive scheme, which is a common trend under head football coach Josh Heupel; however, one could argue that the trend is thanks to the amount of talent that is on the field at one time for the Vols.

While there are many players returning to this team who have already showcased their true abilities on the field, there is one player in particular who has the chance to be the biggest breakout on the offensive side of the ball.

Travis Smith Jr. is Due a Breakout Season With Tennessee Football

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) celebrates with the old leather helmet after a victory against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That player is returning wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. Smith Jr. is a lengthy wide receiver who quickly grew his frame to the liking of the wide receiver coaches. Smith Jr. was dominant at the high school level, even finishing as a four-star prospect and being the Vols' best wide receiver addition in many people's opinion. He committed to the Vols over the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs, which goes to show that there were plenty of teams who wanted to add the former Westlake wide receiver to their roster.

Smith Jr. is quick, but more importantly, he is smart. Smith Jr. made some big plays in high school after the ball was already in his hands. He was one of the more productive wide receivers in the state after the catch and was also one of the most productive players in the state of Georgia, despite facing plenty of double teams due to the rest of the wide receiver room being a step or two down in talent.

Smith Jr. didn't have much of an opportunity to dominate with the Vols last season, but this season he will have all the opportunities he could want. He isn't expected to be a starter for the Vols, but he will be expected to be a key rotation wide receiver in this offense. He will have the chance to earn the starting role, but he will have to outperform Radarious Jackson and TK Keys if he wants to win the job.

Smith Jr's. size is a major reason the Vols can't leave him off the field, as he fits the exact mold of what coach Heupel looks for in his receivers on the outside, and one could even say that he has some similar traits to former Tennessee football wide receiver Cedric Tillman.