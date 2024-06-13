Cortez Harris Reacts to Visit with Tennessee
2025 four-star edge rusher Cortez Harris (Upper Marlboro, MD) visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.
Riverdale Baptist High School edge rusher Cortez Harris visited Knoxville for the first time over the weekend after being given an offer from the Vols back in January of 2023.
Ranked as the No. 26 edge rusher in the class of 2025 by On3 industry rankings, Harris is held in high regard among defensive prospects in his class. Following his weekend visit, Harris was impressed and felt his energy matched instantly with Tennessee Outside Linebackers Coach Mike Ekeler. Harris spoke with Volquest following his visit.
"It is a great place to be,” Harris said “Great culture. Great people that really care about you. I spent time [with prospects] these are my guys now, and they are all good guys, too." Harris said.
“They did good, I ain’t going to lie,” Harris went on to say “They did amazing. This was the first one, too. They did amazing.” Harris said.
Currently, Penn State is considered the frontrunner to land Harris, with Tennessee and Maryland also heavily in contention. Harris plans to visit Penn State and Maryland before making his final decision by the end of July.
